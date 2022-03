WATCH: NFL Draft preview — Channing Tindall

Brent Rollins and Dayne Young look back at Channing Tindall's UGA career and project what his future could be in professional football in the NFL.

Previous features(in projected draft order):

-Travon Walker

-Nakobe Dean

-Jordan Davis

-Devonte Wyatt

-Lewis Cine

-George Pickens

-Quay Walker

-James Cook

-Jamaree Salyer

