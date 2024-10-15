WATCH: Nazir Stackhouse and Cash Jones

NAZIR STACKHOUSE

0:00 – What are you able to do to be able to stay on the field for such a physical position? 0:57 – What do you remember about former Bulldog Bill Norton? 1:28 – What does Tray Scott mean to you? 2:06 – What has the journey been like for you at your time and Georgia and what is the future like? 3:16 – Talk about Ellis Robinson 4:06 – What stands out on Texas’ running game? 4:41 – Do players focus on being the underdog for the first time since 2021? 5:13 – How does playing Alabama and Kentucky on the road prepare you for this week? 5:50 – What has been the key for this defensive line room to play with so many injuries? 6:38 – What do you think about Texas’ offense and is there a comparison of Quinn Ewers and Carson Beck? 7:41 – What has stood out on Xzavier McLeod?

On his durability, staying on the field... "Regardless of the circumstances, I try to do whatever it takes to get into practice even if something hurts, or an injury is aging me. I always try to fight to stay in practice. It might seem that way from the outside, but my availability has always been something important to me. So even if it's a couple of reps or more reps in practice, I always like to fight to stay in and practice with the guys." On facing former Georgia player Bill Norton on Saturday... "Bill was always a guy who wanted to learn more and become a better player on the field. From what I can remember, we had a really deep room full of guys, and Bill was just one of those guys who was just itching to get on the field and just be a better player. It's great to see him at a program that is familiar to our play, and he's doing big things there as well." On Tray Scott’s impact on the defensive line group… “Tray Scott has a big impact on just my performance and my technique, he definitely helped me with my confidence on the field. I’ve only built up that confidence from my freshman year to now. Listening to his philosophies and his way of the game and his passion for it just helps me play for him harder as well as Kirby Smart.”

CASH JONES

0:00 – How excited on going back to Texas? 0:27 – How would you describe Texas high school football? 0:53 – What is the key of having a good ground game this weekend? 1:15 – What has Dillon Bell brought to this offense and his leadership? 1:41 – Do you have connections to Texas or Texas A&M or other Texas schools? 2:35 – What is the key in a running back to being a good pass protector? 3:13 - What is it like that you were part of the Georgia team at an elite level and now playing Texas is at an elite level? 4:08 – Do you have opportunities to play at a Texas school and why Georgia? 4:34 – Where do you think Georgia’s run game is at? 5:11 – What are we looking at when we look at Trevor Etienne? 6:04 – Any barbeque recommendations in Texas?