WATCH: Miss. State's postgame comments after loss

On what he learned about his team the last couple weeks…

“Again, our guys responded. Man, they did. They answered the challenge, they answered the bell. I hate that we’re sitting here disappointed, frustrated that we’re not on the right side of it, but our guys are continuing to fight like heck for each other and I’m proud of them for that.”

On how Michael Van Buren Jr. was able to settle later after struggling in the first half…

“Yeah, he did. He settled in there late in the first half and then played really well in the second half. That’s without watching the tape, but early on I think it’s a young kid in an unbelievable environment where we have an opportunity to do some things. Don’t hit on him. I’ve got to continue to coach him better, put him in positions to success, but proud of him for getting himself out of that hole and then answering the right way to be able to go play the way we needed him to play.”

On DeAgo Brumfield’s play in the backfield…

“Yeah, it’s huge. It’s huge having DeAgo back. This is a guy who has played a ton of football. We couldn’t have been more excited about him, and for this to be the first me he actually gets ac on, it’s been a long me coming. But proud of who he’s been. Man, he’s stayed the course and then takes advantage of the opportunity today.”