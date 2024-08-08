PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
ago football Edit

WATCH: Mike Bobo and Todd Hartley

Patrick Garbin • UGASports
Team & Research Writer
@PatrickGarbin

MIKE BOBO

0:12 – What do you do to stay innovative in play-calling

1:30 – Surprised how you are adapting to all the changes?

2:30 – Biggest difference in Carson Beck from last season to this season

4:07 – Progress of Drew Bobo and what it is like coaching your son (plus info on Jared Wilson)

5:41 – Opinion if you think the offensive will do well due to video game success

6:34 – How do you find all the different ways to use Arian Smith

8:06 – Why is it important for Carson Beck to get more excited

9:54 – The use of tight ends

12:03 – Talk about the backup quarterbacks and the transfer wide receivers

14:30 – Tell us about Ben Yurosek

15:30 – Impressions on this running back group

16:17 – How have you seen Dillon Bell grow?

17:33 – What have you seen good out of practice? What needs to be worked on?

19:39 – What were the things Carson Beck needed to improve on in the spring

TODD HARTLEY

0:00 – Jokes on Glenn Schumann

0:27 – Observations of watching some other coaches seeing their sons play

1:26 – Where the energy comes from?

2:31 – Tell us about Ben Yurosek

4:00 – Oscar Delp and how durable he is

5:38 – How has Lawson Luckie been on attacking his role

6:50 – Why do you feel that this is the best tight end room in the country?

8:04 – Tell us about the numbers on the tight ends including the walk-ons

10:08 – What was the connection that you had with Ben Yurosek

11:48 – How is the approach different with this unit without Brock Bowers

13:11 – Who are some of the outside linebackers on this team that give the tight ends fits

15:59 – What is the vibe in this program on this new style of college football

18:04 – Observations of the freshmen tight ends

