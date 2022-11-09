On scoring his first touchdown since his injury against Florida in 2020…

“Just playing the game that I love to play. Playing with my teammates. My teammates doing their job, executing and playing at a high level. I was just the fortunate one to be open on that play. I’m just thankful for the opportunity.”

On what his rehabilitation journey looked like…

“It’s been a long journey. A lot of ups and downs. A lot of little minor injuries between everything, but it has definitely been a long journey. I’m just grateful and thankful to be where I am right now and to be able to still play the game I love with the team.”

On the possibility to clinch the SEC East this weekend…

“Right now we are not looking to the future and we’re not dwelling on the past. We are focused on the present. We are focused on getting better day by day. We had a good practice today and we’re getting ready for practice tomorrow. We have Mississippi State this week. We’re going into a very hostile environment… On the road. A night game in their stadium where they haven’t lost in like a year or so. We know it is a great opportunity for us to show the work that we have put in this past week and we’re thankful for the opportunity that is coming up.”