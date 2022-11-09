WATCH: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Warren Ericson
MARCUS ROSEMY-JACKSAINT
On scoring his first touchdown since his injury against Florida in 2020…
“Just playing the game that I love to play. Playing with my teammates. My teammates doing their job, executing and playing at a high level. I was just the fortunate one to be open on that play. I’m just thankful for the opportunity.”
On what his rehabilitation journey looked like…
“It’s been a long journey. A lot of ups and downs. A lot of little minor injuries between everything, but it has definitely been a long journey. I’m just grateful and thankful to be where I am right now and to be able to still play the game I love with the team.”
On the possibility to clinch the SEC East this weekend…
“Right now we are not looking to the future and we’re not dwelling on the past. We are focused on the present. We are focused on getting better day by day. We had a good practice today and we’re getting ready for practice tomorrow. We have Mississippi State this week. We’re going into a very hostile environment… On the road. A night game in their stadium where they haven’t lost in like a year or so. We know it is a great opportunity for us to show the work that we have put in this past week and we’re thankful for the opportunity that is coming up.”
WARREN ERICSON
On his excitement leading up to the game this week…
“I'm pretty excited about it, Coach Smart has been showing us videos before the team meeting is done of the cowbells and the environment because they do have a great environment there. So, to be part of that is going to be really cool. I'm excited about it, especially being a night game as well.”
On what the Tennessee game was like…
“Honestly, it was amazing, just the environment as a whole was so awesome, and the fans really responded to the challenges that Coach Smart and our program put on them. I think they really affected the game. Obviously, I think they affected Tennessee’s offense, but it is one of those games where you have to go out there and play really, really hard. We saw the challenge in front of us, so, we wanted to play hard, and I got to make it in the game, so I was really excited about that. Anytime I can contribute is awesome.”
On being a versatile lineman and his role with the team this year…
“This year, I want to be the best leader I possibly can. Obviously, you know, not getting the same amount of reps as I was last year, but for me, I want to go in I want to be a leader, and I want to play today like I'm going through a play. If it’s 80 reps in any position, left guard, center, or right guard. For me what helps me to stay sharp is going into the film room, and learning what the defense is going to do. Then recognizing, okay if I'm in this situation what am I going to do, so that always helps me stay sharp and be ready for whenever my time comes.”