WATCH: Luther Burden talks after season opening win

East St. Louis and Luther Burden opened the season with a 48-44 win over CBC on Friday night in a battle of two of the area's top teams featuring a ton of Division One talent.

Burden returned a punt 85 yards for a touchdown the first time he touched the ball and helped the Flyers to a hard fought road win. We caught up with him after the first game of his senior season.

