WATCH: Lawson Luckie and Malaki Starks

LAWSON LUCKIE

0:00 – Do you agree with Kirby Smart means by calling you “Alpha”? 0:46 – What are the challenges on going against Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins in practice? 1:12 – What is it like going against Malaki Starks in practice? 1:47 – How would you evaluate on how the tight ends are doing so far this season? 2:24 - Do you watch games or highlights of other games after playing? 2:58 – How has Oscar Delp and Ben Yurosek dealing with not making as many catches this season? 3:31 – What has allowed you to step up and playing more on the offense? 3:56 – What is it like blocking for Nate Frazier? 4:27 – What are you facing in Mississippi State this weekend?

On what Coach Smart means by calling him an “alpha” … “I really like to think of myself as a leader. I like to try my best to carry myself as a leader. That was one of my biggest goals, coming into my sophomore year. To make a jump as a leader.”

On practicing against Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins…“ Tye’s just big and relentless. He’s one of the best players we have on our defense. He has taken such a jump this year. He’s getting back and he’s healthy. He’s so competitive. Him and I go at it every single day. I love going against him.”

On practicing against Malaki Starks at the STAR position… “It’s the best competition you can get. I think he’s one of the best cover guys in the nation. Going against him every single day is an opportunity to get better. Like I was saying about T.I.D., Malaki and I go against each other every day. We’re always talking, and it’s just fun to go against him. He’s a guy who always brings the energy, and he always has a smile on his face.”

On his evaluation of the tight end room… “I think that we all would like a little more production from each other. We’re playing great, giving great effort, but we’re not frustrated. The catches are going to come, and we know that. We’ve just got to keep doing our job and going harder in practice. That’s one of the biggest improvements we’ve been talking about with Coach Hartley. We’ve got to practice better, but I think we’re at a really good spot.”

MALAKI STARKS

0:00 – What stands out from the Mississippi State offense? 0:31 – Do players watch games or highlights of other games after their own? 1:58 – What is the biggest challenge of playing the ‘star’ position? 3:15 – What can a team do when you face a freshman quarterback? 3:44 – Where do you think the team is through five games in the secondary department? 4:25 – How does a team improve on tackling? 4:57 – Thoughts on Colbie Young situation