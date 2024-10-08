WATCH: Lawson Luckie and Malaki Starks

LAWSON LUCKIE
On what Coach Smart means by calling him an “alpha” …
“I really like to think of myself as a leader. I like to try my best to carry myself as a leader. That was one of my biggest goals, coming into my sophomore year. To make a jump as a leader.”
On practicing against Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins…“
Tye’s just big and relentless. He’s one of the best players we have on our defense. He has taken such a jump this year. He’s getting back and he’s healthy. He’s so competitive. Him and I go at it every single day. I love going against him.”
On practicing against Malaki Starks at the STAR position…
“It’s the best competition you can get. I think he’s one of the best cover guys in the nation. Going against him every single day is an opportunity to get better. Like I was saying about T.I.D., Malaki and I go against each other every day. We’re always talking, and it’s just fun to go against him. He’s a guy who always brings the energy, and he always has a smile on his face.”
On his evaluation of the tight end room…
“I think that we all would like a little more production from each other. We’re playing great, giving great effort, but we’re not frustrated. The catches are going to come, and we know that. We’ve just got to keep doing our job and going harder in practice. That’s one of the biggest improvements we’ve been talking about with Coach Hartley. We’ve got to practice better, but I think we’re at a really good spot.”
MALAKI STARKS
On what stands out to him about the Mississippi State offense…
“I think the biggest thing is that they’re playing their best ball. I think records and numbers can be deceiving. They’re a really good team, very explosive, and very well-coached. They’re coming off a bye week, and they’re last two games they played their best ball. So, they’re coming into this week with a really good head of steam. You’ve got to watch out for a team. Like I said they’re really explosive, very well coached, and they’ve got a good wave going for them.”
On how he and other Georgia players react to top programs’ results every weekend…
“It’s always good to play an early game because you can go watch the games that are going on. After the game, I got home and rewatched it just because I wanted to see what was going on and what happened. It’s funny to watch it because I can’t really watch it as a fan anymore. It’s kind of like I’m dissecting film all the time. But it’s really cool just to sit back and watch it. You never want to underestimate anybody. Any team can win on any Saturday or weekend. If you come out with the right mindset and attack it with the same mindset you do every week, the rest will take care of itself.”
On playing the STAR position…
“Really just being able to know the defense, being able to move down and play STAR for a little bit while being at safety in the drive. Just having to trust other coaches and my teammates putting me at STAR. I think that’s huge. When I’m at STAR, I have to just think about STAR. Sometimes I catch myself thinking about safety and that will mess me up while I’m at STAR. When I’m at STAR I might have the same job but just in a different area while I’m at safety. Just kind of thinking about where I’m at - being where my feet are. I think that’s the biggest challenge.”
On how he has developed at the STAR position…
“I think I’ve improved a lot. When you look at it going back to fall camp, I got a few reps and stuff. But I really had to think about what I was doing. During game day it was a third down and they just kind of threw me in there last second. I think it's becoming second nature to me.”