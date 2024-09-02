Lawson Luckie
0:00 – Talk about your big catch last week
0:27 – What emotions are going through your head when you hear that a play is for you?
1:02 – Where do you see where Carson Beck and the offense is at after week one?
1:35 - What is like coming back from an injury?
2:07 – Give us insight on your play and a welcome to Georgia moment?
3:06 – What did you think when Georgia got a tight end in the transfer portal?
3:38 – Any memories and dealing with triplets as your father and uncles?
4:32 – Any lessons you learned from Brock Bowers last year?
5:03 – What did you realize how great Brock Bowers was?
5:35 – Differences of last year and this year?
5:52 – Did you grow up a Georgia fan since you family were all Bulldogs?
6:18 – What does London Humphreys do for this team?
6:39 – What do you try to teach the younger players?
7:13 – Talk about the importance of yards after catch
7:41 – Impressions of Nate Frazier
8:08 – Facing Jalon Walker in practice
8:33 – Describe Jalon Walker as a pass rusher
8:58 – Is there anything that Brock Bowers did and you thought there is no way I can do that?
9:40 – Can you describe the weapons drill?
On his big catch against Clemson…
“That is one of the plays that we had been practicing all week. We hit it a bunch of times going into the game and then we got the coverage we were looking for. Carson (Beck) gave me a good ball and we had a big score to start the drive.”
On the emotions during plays designed for him…
“It honestly happened so fast. I am not even thinking about that. I am just getting lined up, checking the defense. Looking on how I am going to run it. There is a couple of different ways I can take that route. I just see what the defense can give me and just run in there. I try not to think about it too much.”
On the depth of the offense and moving the ball to different players…
“I think it shows that Carson (Beck) has a great ability to read the field. I think it shows how deep our offense is. We have so many weapons in each position. This is a good thing that our team has going for us. That obviously showed on Saturday.”
JaCorey Thomas
0:00 – Take me through a play as a defensive back and what they do
0:41 – When did you find out that you made your first career start and how did it feel?
1:23 – How do you stay mentally locked in if you are being subbed in and out?
1:55 – What did you see from KJ Bolden?
2:18 – What can a guy like Malaki Starks do to a defense?
2:51 – Where do you think the team stands after one game?
3:22 – What is like going against Arian Smith in practice?
3:55 – How has Dan Jackson helped you?
4:19 – The recruiting process
5:02 – Do you know anything about Tennessee Tech?
5:25 – What is the biggest adjustments you have to make when you play different positions?
5:56 – What is it like to play week-to-week when you play different levels on teams?
6:27 – How do you deal with the team’s mantra – assume nothing?
On his big pass breakup against Clemson…
"Usually when the receiver comes their eyes get big, or their hands go up. When their hands go up, you want to mirror their hands, so where you think the ball is going to come to and kind of break their hands away instead of just going for the ball. Sometimes if you just go for the ball, you can miss and they can still catch it, but if you rake out the elbow or rake out one of their hands it'll be a way harder catch to make."
On his first career start…
"You just come out there and play every day, so I really didn't know I was going in at first to start at the beginning. Sometimes you might come in different packages, so you could start out on a reg, and I wouldn't have been out on the field, but instead we started on a nickel, so I was the first one on the field. My mom was there. She was pretty happy to say so herself, so she was there."
On staying locked in during a game with a rotation of players going in…
"Being here at Georgia, they teach you how to focus for longer times. During fall camp we have longer meetings, so your focus stamina needs to be really good. As to when you get in the game, you need to focus on what package is being called, when you're in and when you're out, so as long as you're able to lock in to do what you need to do, you'll be fine."