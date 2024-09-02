Lawson Luckie

On his big catch against Clemson… “That is one of the plays that we had been practicing all week. We hit it a bunch of times going into the game and then we got the coverage we were looking for. Carson (Beck) gave me a good ball and we had a big score to start the drive.” On the emotions during plays designed for him… “It honestly happened so fast. I am not even thinking about that. I am just getting lined up, checking the defense. Looking on how I am going to run it. There is a couple of different ways I can take that route. I just see what the defense can give me and just run in there. I try not to think about it too much.” On the depth of the offense and moving the ball to different players… “I think it shows that Carson (Beck) has a great ability to read the field. I think it shows how deep our offense is. We have so many weapons in each position. This is a good thing that our team has going for us. That obviously showed on Saturday.”

