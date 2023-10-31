Ladd McConkey

On how he is feeling physically after the Florida game and how big of a boost the bye week was…. “I’ve been feeling really good, even after the game. I’ve had two good days of practice here. I feel like the bye week was huge, just getting over that hump and taking the next step.” On his experience going back to Lake Murray where they retired his jersey… “It was awesome, just going back and feeling all the support that I have back home. I got to watch the game, see all my coaches, so it was a special night.” On the routine that he has gotten into to keep his back fresh… “I just try to stay on my rehab with a lot of core work, hip work, Pilates, yoga, and stuff like that. I’ve just stayed on top of it, trying not to get behind or skip a day.” On the frustration of not playing in the beginning of the season and dealing with that back injury… “Not being out there, not getting to play, I was definitely pissed off because I wanted to be out there and be with my guys. It was definitely frustrating at times, just because I was missing games, going through all spring and summer and then being out and not getting to play. It definitely was frustrating at times but there wasn’t anything I could do except staying focused and grounded so when my time comes, I’ll be ready.”

Mykel Williams

On pass rushing against Missouri... "Since (Brady Cook) gets it out so quick, we are going to have to affect him in different ways. Whether that be hits or battered balls, we have to get him off the spot." On how the defensive line has worked to pressure the quarterback... "By giving us green cards and allowing us to use different tools against the offensive line to win cleaner and win faster. That is what we did." On improving on the red zone defense... "Those conversations are long and tireless. That is something we work at and work hard at. We take pride in our red zone defense here. This year hasn't been played to the standard. We have given up too many touchdowns in the red zone, and we constantly work to fix that."

Oscar Delp

On his mentality and approach the last few weeks... "I mean I practice the same way. I've been practicing as hard as I can. It sucks having [Brock Bowers] go down and he's a huge part of our team, our offense and our locker room. I knew there was going to be more opportunities on the table for players and I just had to make every play that I had a chance to make and just keep practicing like I've been practicing." On having any nerves going into Florida game... "I don't think I was nervous from a nervous standpoint. Just playing, I've been getting in there all season, and I think the coaches have done well preparing all of us for situation like this to happen in case it happens. I was really excited to get out there an play just like I am every week." On Missouri's defense... "They are big, and they are physical. They like to move around a lot and try to stop the run game. We're going to have to play very physical and really tough. That's why we are practicing so hard every day and every week with a lot of emphasis on the run game, run fits and just moving people." On any confidence that comes with starting at tight end against Florida... "I mean I've always been confident in myself. It's really making other people comfortable and seeing another face in there doing something that hasn't really been seen since we've had Brock in there all the time. I've always believed in myself and been confident and I think my teammates have been as well. They've all let me know that. I think it's all outside noise."

Jalon Walker

