Preview: Georgia at No. 5 Florida

It’s been a difficult week-plus for Georgia’s basketball team.

After getting blown out by No. 6 Tennessee, the Bulldogs returned home to fall two points short of upending No.1 Auburn. That was followed by a second-half collapse that saw Georgia fall to Arkansas after leading by 15 points.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t get any easier in the mega-tough SEC, which for Georgia (14-5, 2-4) resumes Saturday afternoon (3:30, SEC Network) with a road game at No. 5 Florida (17-2, 4-2)

“It really wasn't much about scheme, offense, defense. It was about our approach, our mentality, our early second half,” White said of his team’s second-half failures against the Razorbacks. “We did some good things in the early second half and didn't get out of sorts offensively, which we have in other games, which really cost us in the defensive transition. But were pounded on the glass early second half. I mean they set the tone.”

If the Bulldogs aren’t careful, the Gators are more than capable of doing the same.

Florida is the SEC’s second-best rebounding team, averaging 44.5 per game. Arkansas – which ranks next to last with 33.9 – dominated the Bulldogs on the glass 40-30. That performance included limiting Georgia to a mere eight offensive boards.

“We didn't meet that challenge as well as this team is very capable of and has done most nights this season,” White said. “We’ve got to address that. We've got to talk about it. Right around the corner, we've got another team that's phenomenal in the offensive glass."

If the Bulldogs want to pull the upset, they’d better.

“Just a reminder to our guys, we talked about it the whole second half; we're either going to do it or not,” White said. “Mental toughness is doing what's hard all the time, not when you feel like it, not when it's going well for you, and not when the crowd's quiet.”