LADD McCONKEY

0:00 – Winning the SEC and what it means 0:28 – Red Zone issues 1:42 – What kept you driving when there were doubters 3:23 – What makes Broderick Jones move downfield and still block defensive backs 4:17 – What is it like to play for Kirby Smart 5:08 – Why is there a snowball effect on the offense 5:53 – What have you seen on the offensive line in terms of run blocking 6:45 – Compare to feeling this season to last season heading into the SEC Championship 7:19 – Do you think you will have extra practice playing on turf 8:01 – reaction of when Coach Hankton left to go to LSU 8:32 – Any stories about how you improved after the early season drops 9:25 – How comfortable are you with what Stetson Bennett can do 10:10 – Any additional aggressiveness since you are playing indoors

On the SEC Championship... “Since I've been here, we won the national championship, but one of our goals every year is to win the SEC Championship so that's a big goal for us and it would be a huge accomplishment. SEC Championships are hard to come by. I haven't won one since I've been here. A lot of guys have been in it before but haven't won it. We know how much of a challenge it is to get to this point and how much of a challenge it is going to be for the rest of the year. We just want to go out and take it one game at a time and put our best foot forward and do what we need to do to get the win.” On improving redzone play... “Just execution. I feel like we have a great game plan, and we just have to go out and do it. Whether it's not running the best route, not blocking the route, not making the route read. There's just a bunch of little things that go into it and that's what we work on every single day." On becoming a starting wide receiver... “Just seeing the guys that were on the field my freshman year and watching them and how much fun they were having and how exciting it is to play out there. That's what drove me to get out there and do it. No one wants to practice all week and not play. It's hard and that's just some struggles you have to go through when you're a younger guy. I feel like a lot of guys now aren't one to do that but if you put your head down and grind and just listen to what everyone has to say and keep doing the little things right it eventually pays off for you.”

CHRISTOPHER SMITH

0:00 – What would it mean to win an SEC Championship 0:33 – Any extra motivation playing against LSU since you lost vs them 0:52 – What would it mean for the seniors to win an SEC Championship since they have not won it 1:39 – Facing a quarterback like Jayden Daniels 2:08 – Is facing mobile quarterbacks different from when you find started at Georgia 2:56 – Did you watch the LSU game last Saturday night 3:45 – What do you watch for when you watch other games on tv 4:03 – Tell us about Kayshon Boutte 4:33 – Journey this season compared to journey last season 5:08 – Difference on playing on turf compared to grass 5:33 – Any kind of emotion on possibly playing your last few games at Georgia

On what this week means to him playing for the SEC title… “It definitely means a lot to me. It’s definitely one our team goals to be able to win the SEC. I’ve played in this game three times and haven’t been able to win so hopefully fourth times a charm. We are going to put in the work and execute the game plan as best as possible to be out there and go out there and get a win.” On facing Jayden Daniels… “Obviously he is a very talented quarterback. He knows how to use his feet very well and makes very good decisions. It’s definitely something that we are going to have to be able to game plan for. When you are dealing with the kind of quarterback he is, he’s got a lot of athleticism and you know whenever a quarterback has that athleticism it brings that extra element to an offense that you have to prepare for.” On watching LSU play Texas A&M… “I definitely watched the game. Great game, Texas A&M was able to come out on top but you know LSU had a great game as well. We know they are a very talented team, both of those teams are very talented, and every time after we have an early game I always watch games. I was able to watch my little brother play, I just click through and watch as many games as possible because like you said I am also a college football fan. I’m not one of those guys that only worries about my team, I like to see good football as well. I do that pretty much every Saturday when I have some time, even after a late game, Pac-12 be out there playing after midnight, so you know I tap into those games too.”

WARREN McCLENDON

0:00 – Facing LSU defenders 0:28 – Where do you see where the offensive linemen are now 0:48 – How important is the SEC Championship to you 1:05 – How has Broderick Jones grown throughout the years 1:27 – Red Zone offense issues and causes 1:58 – Run Blocking challenges 2:26 – What it is like playing for Kirby Smart 2:51 – What is the motivation as the SEC Championship is the only thing this class has not won 3:27 – Are plays different playing in the Dome 4:03 – How much does it help that you played in this dome earlier this season 4:44 – Are you thinking about NFL after this season 5:03 – Difference between grass and turf for an offensive lineman 5:42 – What did you see in Tate Ratledge’s return after missing the game before 5:59 – How hard is it to prepare for a game and not put too much emphasis on what it means 6:35 – Is it harder to prepare for a dominant player that dominant or do you just want to play your game 6:59 – Practicing against Kenny McIntosh