WATCH: Kirby Smart's Tuesday presser (vs. South Carolina)
Kirby Smart
0:00 – preparing for first SEC game
1:00 – what makes Daijun Edwards special?
1:37 – South Carolina’s receivers and what can Georgia’s defense do
2:28 – Spencer Rattler’s ability to throw down middle – extra pressure for UGA middle linebackers?
3:24 – What did like when you recruited Javon Bullard?
4:14 – what’s it like having Will Muschamp
5:05 – What do you think about South Carolina’s program (almost took that job)
6:09 – Thoughts on inside linebacker group so far
7:03 – When you have a bad practice, what do you do to overcome it
7:50 – Thoughts on Tykee Smith and the Star position in general
8:21 – AD Mitchell status
8:34 – have you seen Tykee gain confidence throughout
9:11 – thoughts on Daylen Everette
9:40 – Bear Alexander and Shone Washington thoughts
10:00 – What do you think Stetson Bennett has improved in the most?
10:40 – How confident are you in your defense?
10:58 – thoughts on Branson Robinson
12:05 – how do you prepare to play in the heat (such as Columbia, SC)
12:39 – Are you comfortable on the pressure from the DL this season?
13:36 – How hard is it to get Arik Gilbert on the field?
14:10 – What does it mean to have so many different players with receptions