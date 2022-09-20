0:00 – What have you seen on Jamon Dumas-Johnson

0:41 – When you hear other coaches saying how great you are – what do you think

1:13 –Dan Jackson and Stetson Bennett became starters from being walk-ons, does that tell others about patience

2:23 – Growth exercises

2:56 – Dan Jackson and Zion Logue thoughts

3:50 – What do opposing coaches try to accomplish when they say how great Georgia is

4:42 – Where you seen growth in Zion Logue and Dan Jackson

5:55 – Now that you have won, how do you keep the players hungry

7:13 – Is the defense as good as the stats are

8:16 – What did you like about the character on Malaki Starks when you recruited him

9:14 – How many tight ends have you been around that brings what Darnell Washington brings

10:15 – Why has the defense been so successful this season on creating turnovers

10:48 – What have you seen from Trezmen Marshall and where can he improve

11:30 – What has Gunner Stockton shown on the scout team

12:13 – Thoughts on punt return team and being in protect mode