WATCH: Kirby Smart's Tuesday presser (vs. Kent State)
Kirby Smart
0:00 – What have you seen on Jamon Dumas-Johnson
0:41 – When you hear other coaches saying how great you are – what do you think
1:13 –Dan Jackson and Stetson Bennett became starters from being walk-ons, does that tell others about patience
2:23 – Growth exercises
2:56 – Dan Jackson and Zion Logue thoughts
3:50 – What do opposing coaches try to accomplish when they say how great Georgia is
4:42 – Where you seen growth in Zion Logue and Dan Jackson
5:55 – Now that you have won, how do you keep the players hungry
7:13 – Is the defense as good as the stats are
8:16 – What did you like about the character on Malaki Starks when you recruited him
9:14 – How many tight ends have you been around that brings what Darnell Washington brings
10:15 – Why has the defense been so successful this season on creating turnovers
10:48 – What have you seen from Trezmen Marshall and where can he improve
11:30 – What has Gunner Stockton shown on the scout team
12:13 – Thoughts on punt return team and being in protect mode