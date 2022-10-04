0:00 – Who are the DL that you are counting on to step up this week with Jalen Carter out

0:34 – Tykee Smith and his attitude

1:28 – How has Nazir Stackhouse grown

2:25 – Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Chaz Chambliss situations

3:11 – Thoughts on Jalen Carter and his injury

4:03 – Jamon Dumas-Johnson as a team leader

4:37 – What is like to have such a young player like Malaki Starks make big plays

5:25 – Is there more emphasis on ball security in practice now

6:09 – Auburn’s upside in starting fast

6:55 – Tate Ratledge and his injury and Smael Mondon’s performance

8:04 – What kind of response has Javon Bullard made this week coming off suspension

8:41 – What is the message to the defense so that opponents don’t have quick starts

9:17 – Stetson Bennett and others sticking the ball out

10:16 – AD Mitchell’s practice this week and his status for the next game

10:53 – Do you look for guys being red zone targets or is what defense gives you

11:47 – What did you see from Arian Smith from his first game of the season

12:31 – Kenny McIntosh and his practice play this week

12:54 – Auburn’s run game especially Tank Bigsby