WATCH: Kirby Smart's Signing Day & Bowl Game Presser
SIGNING DAY
0:00 – Kirby Smart opening remarks – talking about signing day and couldn’t do it without the staff
1:55 – addressing defensive back class and needs (numbers)
3:28 – Gunner Stockton recruitment
4:17 – Quality of the defensive backs and Malaki Starks
5:49 – What do you like about the wideouts (explosiveness)
7:08 – O-Line recruiting
8:40 – thoughts and suggestions on what coaches deal with at this time
9:29 – C.J. Smith’s speed and what else??
10:09 – Malaki Starks at star position and recruiting the star position as a whole?
11:24 – Persistence in recruiting this class
BOWL GAME PREP
12:38 – Kirby Smart opening remarks and preparing for Michigan
13:29 – Covid numbers increasing and how to prepare team for it
14:33 – Lanning situation and current defensive coordinator situation
15:35 – Michigan’s physicality
16:25 – How is the mentality after the SEC Championship
17:37 – Quarterback situation currently
19:14 – How does the Rose Bowl (with possibility of another game) prepare you for Orange Bowl
20:53 – Preparing players in not getting distracted that could be drafted and overall defense and shootouts
23:38 – Extra practices and how it helps players