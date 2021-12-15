WATCH: Kirby Smart's Signing Day & Bowl Game Presser

SIGNING DAY

0:00 – Kirby Smart opening remarks – talking about signing day and couldn’t do it without the staff

1:55 – addressing defensive back class and needs (numbers)

3:28 – Gunner Stockton recruitment

4:17 – Quality of the defensive backs and Malaki Starks

5:49 – What do you like about the wideouts (explosiveness)

7:08 – O-Line recruiting

8:40 – thoughts and suggestions on what coaches deal with at this time

9:29 – C.J. Smith’s speed and what else??

10:09 – Malaki Starks at star position and recruiting the star position as a whole?

11:24 – Persistence in recruiting this class

BOWL GAME PREP

12:38 – Kirby Smart opening remarks and preparing for Michigan

13:29 – Covid numbers increasing and how to prepare team for it

14:33 – Lanning situation and current defensive coordinator situation

15:35 – Michigan’s physicality

16:25 – How is the mentality after the SEC Championship

17:37 – Quarterback situation currently

19:14 – How does the Rose Bowl (with possibility of another game) prepare you for Orange Bowl

20:53 – Preparing players in not getting distracted that could be drafted and overall defense and shootouts

