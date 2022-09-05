WATCH: Kirby Smart's Monday presser
Kirby Smart
0:00 – Opening remarks and wishing Coach Dooley a Happy Birthday
1:11 – young players performance in the first game
2:13 – what makes this staff the best that this program has ever had
2:47 – Stetson Bennett on being a holder
3:40 – Growth of Ladd McConkey
4:20 – Offensive Line (best five guys)
5:21 – Improvements on (Ladd) and AD Mitchell
5:53 – 12-game playoff
6:38 – Playing FCS teams and the future of playing them
7:55 – Takeaways from his days from working with Chris Hatcher
8:31 – Thoughts on Carson Beck’s performance
9:03 – What led to Mykel Williams getting a lot of playing time
9:49 – What are the challenges of stopping a Chris Hatcher offense
10:44 – How important in getting Malaki Starks experience
11:26 – Play of inside linebackers and mostly Smael Mondon
12:15 – Any limitations on Christopher Smith and his value
13:03 – Thoughts on Javon Bullard
13:43 – Did you get a chance to look at other SEC East teams?
14:30 – Is there a difference of learning on how this season’s opener to last season’s opener
15:22 – After Stetson’s loss last season what did you see in him to stick with him
16:23 – Nazir Stackhouse’s performance and his personality
17:25 – Is there a sense of relief that this season has started and not deal with last season
18:20 – Oscar Delp and Arik Gilbert