0:00 – Opening remarks and wishing Coach Dooley a Happy Birthday

1:11 – young players performance in the first game

2:13 – what makes this staff the best that this program has ever had

2:47 – Stetson Bennett on being a holder

3:40 – Growth of Ladd McConkey

4:20 – Offensive Line (best five guys)

5:21 – Improvements on (Ladd) and AD Mitchell

5:53 – 12-game playoff

6:38 – Playing FCS teams and the future of playing them

7:55 – Takeaways from his days from working with Chris Hatcher

8:31 – Thoughts on Carson Beck’s performance

9:03 – What led to Mykel Williams getting a lot of playing time

9:49 – What are the challenges of stopping a Chris Hatcher offense

10:44 – How important in getting Malaki Starks experience

11:26 – Play of inside linebackers and mostly Smael Mondon

12:15 – Any limitations on Christopher Smith and his value

13:03 – Thoughts on Javon Bullard

13:43 – Did you get a chance to look at other SEC East teams?

14:30 – Is there a difference of learning on how this season’s opener to last season’s opener

15:22 – After Stetson’s loss last season what did you see in him to stick with him

16:23 – Nazir Stackhouse’s performance and his personality

17:25 – Is there a sense of relief that this season has started and not deal with last season

18:20 – Oscar Delp and Arik Gilbert