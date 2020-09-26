 UGASports - WATCH: Kirby Smart not happy after Georgia's win versus Arkansas
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-26 19:59:37 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Kirby Smart not happy after Georgia's win versus Arkansas

Jake Reuse • UGASports
Staff
@ReuseRecruiting
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

Safe to say it'll be a tough week of practice in Athens.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}