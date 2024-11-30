WATCH: Kirby Smart after beating Georgia Tech

On the way the Bulldogs fought…

“Never say die, man. They’re fighters. I thought Carson did a great job in the two-minute offense. (Offensive Coordinator Mike) Bobo did an outstanding job calling it. Scored quick enough that we didn’t have to onside. Then we were going to get a stop on them and it helped us even more that we got a turnover there. It was a great comeback.”

On Carson Beck’s play late in the game…

“Huge. Carson (Beck) made a lot of big throws to get us into the overtime. I thought we had a chance to convert on some of the two points there where we had time in the pocket and there was a lot of red zone defense played out of both defenses on those two-point conversions. In the end Nate (Frazier) made a great play, great run and Carson made a great decision.”

On the challenges of the Georgia Tech offense…

“It’s really hard. They do a great job of making you fit every hat. Basically, you have to get them behind the sticks- very similar to playing old Georgia Tech or triple option. If you don’t get them behind the sticks they’ll methodically run it down your throat. We didn’t give them a lot of lost yardage plays, they don’t have many TFLs.