WATCH or READ: Kentucky's postgame comments

MARK STOOPS: Okay. You know, one heck of a football game. Really proud of our players. The way they fought and competed. I thought our coaches did a really good job this week because you can imagine a very challenging week coming o of the way we performed seven days ago in this stadium. The fans, I've got to give a shout out to them because obviously we were not proud of the e ort a week ago and they showed up again and had a very positive e ect on this game and we greatly appreciate your support. We are proud of our players with how hard they played and picking themselves up o of the mat after again, our performance a week ago that none of us were very pleased with. And had to rebound and play the number one ranked team in the country and came out and played them toe to toe. No flukes, no gimmicks, you can't trick a really good team like that. You have to man up and make plays when you need to. Give them credit. They made more than us. I think you know; I'm not saying I'm pleased with the moral victory. We are 10 years past that. I do care about the way we play. I do care about our preparation. I care about the way, you know, we represent the fan base and the way we represent this university and the way we play. We played hard. I thought we had opportunities to win the game. We had another ball on the ground late with a chance to win. One day that ball will bounce the right way and we will get the opportunity to go down there and cap down It o . I know, people are going to question the 4th down. You know I have been honest with you for years and if I made a mistake like last week I will tell you. I do not regret punting that ball. I felt like if we went for it there and don't make it. Our o ense, if we stop them, has to go the length of the field. That was going to be tough against that defense. And a predictable pass situation. That's not our strength. To play to our strength, plenty of time to pin them and get the ball back. What I don't like is one play during that four minute drive where they had the sail. We have to man that up and not give them that sail route that was completed on their sidelines and that's the one play that will haunt me right here tonight and for a long time. But again, I am very proud of our coaches and our players. Let’s be honest. That was a hard week. They responded. And played exceptionally hard. And for that, I appreciate them. We go back to work and try to find the place necessary to finish it off.

Q Coach, At the end of the game there was a lot of attention but with the possession after the f irst half, I don’t think you took any shots at the end zone when you were driving there. What was kind of the thinking?

MARK STOOPS: I'm not 100% positive on this but I think there have been 29 passes completed in the red zone the last three years. That's a lot of points. We did take some chances – it was going to be hard – we would take complete momentum away from us if we get a strip sack or fumble or don’t go in at the lead. I thought our o ense did a hell of a job possessing it and giving us a chance. Not link we were giving up on that. That’s some hard sledding man.

Q You guys had so many swings there. You said the ball will bounce the right way someday. Can you talk about the – and just how close that was there and the e ort he gave?

MARK STOOPS: It was huge. It was a huge hit. You know, I don't know. It happened fast and I didn't see it live. I would love to see one of our guys come up and scoop that thing and bounce up to us but Zion obviously put a good hit and jarred the ball loose. You know, we didn't get it. Q Mark, you was talking about the interception. About how close that was. MARK STOOPS: I got distracted from another play.

Q Mark, it seems like it's been a tale between two weeks between South Carolina and Georgia. Was the preparation di erent or anything di erent in practice? Was there anything di erent with the team? What was it?

MARK STOOPS: No, I think our team was embarrassed by the way we played and rightfully so. I said that and I wasn't very proud of the way we played. As I mentioned to you on Monday, you know, I thought our team did play hard a week ago. We just didn't play very good or very e icient. We didn't execute very well. And to play and beat this team you are going to have to make plays. Make competitive plays. You know, play extremely hard. I thought we did that. We had a good recipe to try to get this victory, we just fell a little short.

Q Mark, can you tell me about the o ensive line and how hard the back seemed to run all night?

MARK STOOPS: You know, it says a lot about them. Again, let's be honest, it was a hard week. Nobody around our facility felt very good. And we won't feel very good tomorrow. But at least I know a little something about this team now. I like the way we fought and responded. And took to coaching. I think that's what it comes down to is being precise with our execution. You know, everybody gets emotional. Our guys care and they want to win. They want to play well. It comes down to executing. You know, and then you have to make competitive plays. There's going to be moments in games and moments in the season where there is 50-50 plays and we have to make our fair share to win.

Q Mark, you said you thought you learned something about your team. Do you think you created some sort of o ensive identity or found something there to get twice as many first downs?

MARK STOOPS: You know, 23 first downs against Georgia is hard to do. Obviously, we needed to cap one of those o with a touchdown. That's where we needed to finish it o or one more possession, one more field goal might have done it as well but we didn't get the stop. I think, you know, that's how we want to be. We want to be balanced but it always starts with us with a physical run game. We dressed it up a lot and a lot of pre-snap motions and di erent things and we tried to put a lot of pressure on the defenses pre-snap. There's a lot of formations and motions and shifts and there is a lot going on there. But it comes back to blocking, pad level, not getting penalties, backs hitting the holes, running hard. And yeah, I was proud of the e ort. I felt like it was a big improvement the way we played.

Q Brock was fighting out there tonight. Not only completing some good throws but running too. What did he show you tonight?

MARK STOOPS: Yeah, he played again like we would expect him to do. I felt like we had a good plan and we gave him a good opportunity. Today he did what he had to. There were several plays left out there that Georgia really made some nice plays at some critical moments as well. That was one of the reasons why they are number one. We had some nice plays designed and maybe got open by a short margin and they made some really nice plays. You know, it's a credit to them. I thought Brock played well.

Q – Rayner – his leg strength was in question and now he has the longest field goal in the program – what kind of weapon is he?

MARK STOOPS: Yeah it's very reliable. I feel very good. That's why you love that ball in your hand giving it a shot there at the end. But yeah, they were all long today. Weren’t they? It felt like it. He has been very steady and always had a calm demeanor and is very accurate in practice and just does his job.

Q Mark, how do you harness this e ort so that there aren’t swings?

MARK STOOPS: That's it. Our guys have to understand that it takes that kind of commitment and that kind of sacrifice to take care of themselves. I mean, all throughout the week these guys are going to be sore. Tomorrow. They're going to be sore Monday. We are going to put full pads on Tuesday and they're going to hit each other and they are going to hurt. That's what we have to do. I think our guys need to understand that mentality. You know, I hope we learned some things through the first three weeks of the season. And we have to just continue to move forward.

Q You said no moral victory. Tonight, you guys held Georgia under 20 points on the road, three times in the last five years that's the only time that’s happened in those three times. Do you think you guys get up and speed things. Why do they get up so well against the ball?

MARK STOOPS: You know, they are very efficient. There are things you can't do to them. Some are simulated pressures that we are good at and we got a lot of mileage out of and di erent things. They pick everything up. They are very e icient, as I said earlier in the week, I think they have a very cohesive o ensive line and it's a very good group. You know, you got to play football. Yes, we mixed up looks but I think coach White and our sta did a really good job and put us in position. Actually, the one touchdown that we gave up was some movement. They blocked it and cut it back and things get muddy in there. Some very talented players spit it out. I think he went to a touchdown; I think he went to a touchdown down to the one.

Q – Mark, Childress plays the way he did today. What can it do for the defense?

MARK STOOPS: Zion is a good player. He does a lot of good things. He usually plays well. He gets a little overanxious sometimes, I think early in the season as I mentioned many times in here and throughout the preseason. You know, do your job and then play football. I think Zion has a good feel for the game. He has done some things like any players. You know what I mean. Any mistake he made, you know, he learns from them. It looks like he showed up pretty well today.