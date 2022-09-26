WATCH: Kelee Ringo, Kenny McIntosh, and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
Kelee Ringo
On the star position...
"We have a good amount of players at the star position. Everybody works hard there every single week. I feel like we have a good amount of people prepared to go in there just in case."
On the freshman cornerbacks this year...
"When you first step on campus, something that you notice a lot is that if you started in high school, it doesn't matter. You come here, keep your head down, and showcase your talent. You try to stay consistent. I feel like the guys are doing that and will be able to step in later in the year or when they're needed."
On practicing at different positions...
"It helps us out a lot. I feel like we have a lot of variability. We are able to play at a lot more positions which can expand the play."
Kenny McIntosh
On what Daijun Edwards brings to the run game…
“He’s a dynamic running back. He can do it all as well - he can catch, he can run between the hedges, run up the sideline, he’s got a very strong lower body, he can definitely run through people. He’s very shifty, I’ve been seeing that ever since he got to campus, so it’s not a surprise to me.”
On the ‘composure card’…
“It’s one of our identity words, you see him [Ladd McConkey] have a game like he had, things were going a little rough for him, we just had to tell him to pull out the composure card so he can be calm and collected and not worry about what happened in the past already.”
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
On blocking …
“We have a lot of players that make plays on the perimeter so learning to block is a necessary thing for us. Our team focuses on blocking in order to screen guys, have running backs open on big plays, have our receivers open downfield, so it’s a big recipe for making big plays on the field .”
On choosing starters …
“Whoever goes in to play that position is ready to play that position at this level and whoever goes in at that position will be a high performer.”