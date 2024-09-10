WATCH: Joenel Aguero and Cole Speer

in other news
JOENEL AGUERO
0:00 – Feelings on making your first start
0:11 – Feelings on how you performed
0:26 – What are the biggest things you learned from Tykee Smith
0:46 – How are your emotions?
1:14 – What improvements have you made
1:34 – How important was Will Muschamp on you coming to Georgia?
1:56 – What is it like blocking the punt last season and getting to play last season on special teams?
2:26 – What have you seen from Kentucky quarterbacks?
2:42 – What have you seen from KJ Bolden?
2:59 – How do you prepare for Kentucky when they struggled passing the week before?
3:23 – What do you remember from Brock Vandagriff?
3:50 – What stands out from the Kentucky receivers?
4:08 – Was there a moment that Brock Vandagriff got you in practice last season and vice versa?
4:37 – What area of the game have you improved the most?
4:52 – What makes you good for the Star position?
On making his first start against Tennessee Tech…
“It felt great. I was really excited. I worked a lot for that.”
On his performance against Tennessee Tech…
“I think I had a pretty solid game just going out there trying to do my job.”
On learning from Tykee Smith…
“Really just how he detailed everything. He kind of took me under his wing last year, and I just learned from him and everything he did.”
On dealing with an injury to start the season…
“It was definitely frustrating. I worked hard to be out there on the field, but I try to be as supportive as I can to my teammates.”
On where he thinks he has grown in the part year…
“My detail. I’ve been really detailed this year. Focused”
On his relationship with Will Muschamp…
“He was definitely a big part of me coming here, him and coach Smart obviously. My family’s here, but he was definitely a big part and still is.”
COLE SPEER
0:00 – How much comparison did old timers make of you with Kris Durham being from Calhoun?
0:28 – What does Trevor Etienne bring as a receiver out of the backfield?
1:03 – What has stood out on Kentucky’s defense?
1:29 – Any fun Brock Vandagriff stories
2:00 – What you seen from the freshmen wide receivers and tight ends from Georgia?
2:30 – What have you seen from Arian Smith in the offseason?
2:54 – What kind of pride does Kirby Smart have on special teams?
3:28 – What is it like going against the cornerbacks from Georgia?
4:08 – Do you start on any of the special teams?
4:30 – How many special teams did you play in high school?
On Kentucky’s defense…
“They're a really hard defense to play against. They are tough, fast and physical upfront. Last week doesn’t show who they are. We're focused on what they have done in the past and their tendencies.”
On younger players getting more experience…
“Week by week we are just trying to get everyone better to be able to play no matter where you are on the depth chart or what year you’re in. I think we’ve done a really good job of that in just pursuing better every single week and these younger guys have gotten a lot better.”
On Arian Smith…
“He worked really hard, maybe harder than anyone else in the receiver room that I know of. He has a chip on his shoulder coming back for his fifth year. Just wanting to get better and really wanting to lead the room, and he has done a great job of that.”