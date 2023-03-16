On what's next for him...

"Just keep learning. I have big goals and big plans for myself and for this team. I just want to keep learning and keep growing. I feel like this is the best school to learn and grow from from the DB perspective. I come in here eager to learn every day. With the coaching staff that we have and the plays that we run, I feel like it's going to happen. Just keep eating, keep learning, and have a growth mindset every day that you come to work."

On taking on a leadership role on the defense...

"It's a privilege. I'm blessed to be in the position that I am. Taking on that leadership role is an honor and I don't take it for granted. I just want to lead those guys in the right direction like the leaders before me. I looked up to somebody when I first got here and I just want to be one of those guys that's looked up to as the season goes on."

On his performance in the national championship...

"My mindset going into every game is treat every game like it's your first game. Play your hardest whether it's the national championship. I feel like I played as hard as I did against Oregon versus TCU, and it was the first game of the season versus the last game of the season. Keep every game the same game. Don't try to be too big in the moment. We don't need you to be anyone else but yourself. That's the thing about this defense and this team in general, we just do what we had to do."