WATCH: Javon Bullard & Sedrick Van Pran (spring practice No. 2)
Javon Bullard
On what's next for him...
"Just keep learning. I have big goals and big plans for myself and for this team. I just want to keep learning and keep growing. I feel like this is the best school to learn and grow from from the DB perspective. I come in here eager to learn every day. With the coaching staff that we have and the plays that we run, I feel like it's going to happen. Just keep eating, keep learning, and have a growth mindset every day that you come to work."
On taking on a leadership role on the defense...
"It's a privilege. I'm blessed to be in the position that I am. Taking on that leadership role is an honor and I don't take it for granted. I just want to lead those guys in the right direction like the leaders before me. I looked up to somebody when I first got here and I just want to be one of those guys that's looked up to as the season goes on."
On his performance in the national championship...
"My mindset going into every game is treat every game like it's your first game. Play your hardest whether it's the national championship. I feel like I played as hard as I did against Oregon versus TCU, and it was the first game of the season versus the last game of the season. Keep every game the same game. Don't try to be too big in the moment. We don't need you to be anyone else but yourself. That's the thing about this defense and this team in general, we just do what we had to do."
Sedrick Van Pran
On what he has seen in these early practices...
"Genuinely, I think they went really well. I'm seeing guys out there having fun, which is always a good sign. I'm seeing guys that are loving ball, young guys coming in and meeting extra. I see a lot of good things that I think can help us down the line this season."
On being a leader on the team...
"Nobody is bigger than the team, absolutely nobody. To say that I'm the piece that could help this team accomplish anything is unfair to my teammates."
On adjusting to a new quarterback...
"To be honest, it's not that big of an adjustment. I think everybody is unique. Some guys may be longer. Some guys may be taller, shorter. Some guys may have different preferences when it comes to points and different things like that. It's all about relationships and knowing who is behind you and who you're dealing with. Honestly, I feel like I have a pretty good relationship with all of those guys, so it usually doesn't come up. It's more so being able to dictate who's who in the heat of the fire."