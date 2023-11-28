Javon Bullard

0:00 - Facing Jalen Milroe and not letting him have explosive plays 0:52 – What did Fran Brown teach you and what makes him special? 1:38 – Is it distracting when a coach gets hired in the middle of a season? 2:29 – What would it mean to beat Alabama in the SEC Championship? 3:03 – Who lets you know if Fran Brown will coach through the postseason? 3:32 – What have you seen from C.J. Allen and Raylen Wilson? 4:16 – Kendall Milton having success 5:02 – Did the Georgia Tech performance make you want to prove that UGA is better? 5:53 – What will be like to go against Jermaine Burton? 6:08 – What has Malaki Starks done to deserve being a Jim Thorpe finalist? 7:03 – What has Kirby Smart re-enforced this week about the game? 7:44 – Can you really get in a rhythm playing safety? 8:48 – Anything special playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

On the keys to playing against Jalen Milroe as a defensive back… “When you have a guy who is that creative with his legs, who is that talented with his arm, and can extend plays it’s hard playing a guy like him. Especially as a defensive back the only thing you can do is cover your guy, hope that the rush gets there, and hope that our gameplan works to perfection. The guy is going to make plays, that’s inevitable, he’s a tremendous athlete who’s going to extend plays, but we just have to do our best to slow that down throughout the game.” On what Syracuse is getting in a guy like Fran Brown… “They’re getting a tremendous coach, but more importantly tremendous person. He’s a great coach but I think what makes him special is the relationships he has with his players outside of football. We connect on a personal level; he’s been there with me giving spiritual advice. When I’m missing home or my family he’s always there. He’s a close friend outside of football who I can count on, if my car breaks down, I know I can call Coach Fran. The person he is to the core is what you’re getting, that’s what Syracuse is getting. We’re just so proud of him.” On trying to check that box of beating Alabama in Atlanta… “We want to beat them. We want to win the SEC. We’re facing Bama, so we want to beat Bama, that’s the gist of it. I haven’t beat them, we haven’t beat them, it’s going to make for a great matchup. I can’t wait to play but like I said we want to beat them.”

Kendall Milton

0:00 – Why have you been so productive lately? 1:01 – Talk about the Alabama defense 1:26 – When you did feel like you got your burst back? 2:40 – A Kirby Smart quote 2:57 – What has impressed you with C.J. Allen and Raylen Wilson during practice? 4:01 – How much joy do you have when defenders can’t make a play? 4:57 – What would a win on Saturday mean to you and the team? 5:37 – How much confidence do you have in yourself now? 6:54 – What do you see on film on Alabama’s linebackers? 7:39 – Carson Beck 9:44 – What would beating Alabama mean? 10:55 – The offensive line and adversity

On what a win on Saturday would make significant about winning the SEC Championship… “I feel like it would be super big just for the fact that – Coach Smart pointed it out that we’ve never been able to beat Alabama in Atlanta. That doesn’t just go for the players. That goes for the coaches as well, so I feel like we have a huge opportunity here, and just judging off of today’s practice I feel like we’ve taken that opportunity to heart. This was probably one of the most physical, chippiest practices that we’ve had all year, but it just shows how hungry we are and how much we want it.” On how much confidence he has heading into the SEC Championship game… “I have the utmost confidence at this point, but I feel like it’s a whole lot of different factors that go into it. The first thing, I feel like the O-line and kind of the whole team, I feel like that plays a big role because at the end of the day you want to be trusted. You want to be able to know that your brothers believe in you. So before every game, before practice, before today’s team run, our line, they’ll be like, ‘Hey, K-Mil, run that ball like you know how to do.’ They’ll just keep fueling me and keep letting me know stuff. And also at the same time, between Coach [Dell] McGee, Coach [Kirby] Smart, and Coach [Mike] Bobo, when your coach is constantly putting you in a position to have the ball and make plays, it lets you know that they have the trust in you. I’ll let Coach Bobo and Coach Smart know after the games, ‘Thank you for believing in me. Just thank you for letting me have the opportunity,’ because at the end of the day I feel like, speaking for the whole team, everybody just wants the opportunity to be able to be on the field. So I feel like those were probably the two biggest things that led to me being able to have the confidence and be able to trust my game.” On the opportunity to check off the box of winning an SEC Championship against Alabama… “To be honest, I feel like it just motivates us that much more, and, like I said, it’s not even just a player thing. It’s also the coaching staff. Even before we got there, it was a thing that wasn’t accomplished, and I feel like the players – every single time we’ve been able to put a new milestone in front of us, I feel like we’ve taken it on very seriously. We’ve taken it very personal, and to see the hunger and just see how dedicated everybody on the team is to this task – not even just the seniors or just the starters or just the people that are playing. But it’s all the way top to bottom, even from the walk-ons, the freshmen that haven’t seen the field this year. It’s a whole buy-in from the whole program, so everybody knows the task at hand. Everybody knows this isn’t something easy that’s going to happen. I feel like winning the SEC Championship is just as hard, if not harder, than winning the National Championship, so I feel like we know the task at hand and it’s just up to us to complete it.”

Tykee Smith

0:00 – Thoughts on Fran Brown taking the Syracuse job 0:18 – Fran Brown on helping Smith's development 0:50 – What makes Malaki Starks so special? 1:14 – How do you game plan for an opponent like Jalen Milroe? 1:41 – How important is red zone defense in a game like this? 2:04 – Does the $MOBB chain survive after Fran Brown leaves? 2:33 – What would winning the SEC Championship mean to this team? 2:54 – What is Kirby Smart’s message about defeating Alabama for an SEC Championship? 3:26 – What kind of player does Georgia look for in transfers? 4:03 – What did you learn from the Georgia Tech game? 4:37 – Relationship with Trezmen Marshall and Jermaine Burton? 4:59 – How much confidence do you have playing with Malaki Starks and Javon Bullard?