football

WATCH: Javon Bullard & Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Patrick Garbin • UGASports
Team & Research Writer
@PatrickGarbin

Javon Bullard

0:00 – What have you learned from watching South Carolina passing attack?

0:36 – How comfortable are you at the nickel role?

1:03 – What have seen from South Carolina passing

1:25 – How do you make up from the lack of size in matchups

2:08 - Talk about at Baldwin

2:29 – Thoughts on Tykee Smith

2:55 – What special teams are you on

3:30 – How did it feel to get back on the field after break from Covid

3:55 – what do you remember from the 4th down pass breakup from Saturday

4:27 – how important are game reps

5:09 – Did Muschamp recruit you at South Carolina and how do you like playing with him now

5:55 – How difficult on practicing against Georgia

6:55 – when Coach Smart puts adverse situations in practice

8:02 – when did you know that Georgia was the place for you

8:39 – what has Christopher Smith shown you

9:23 – what did it mean to have a “Javon Bullard Day” back home

9:44 – What is it like to tackle Daijun Edwards in practice

Jamon Dumas-Johnson

0:00 – Thoughts on Javon Bullard

0:23 – What does it mean to have a small player that doesn’t play small

0:45 – Challenges of playing a passing team like South Carolina

1:20 – What have you learned from this season

1:49 – thoughts on E.J. Lightsey and his story

2:18 – thoughts on Tykee Smith

2:52 – what is the most intense environment you have been a visitor for

3:39 - What have you seen from Smael Mondon

4:19 – practicing in adverse situations

5:05 – thoughts on Jalon Walker

5:31 – what have seen on Christopher Smith

6:02 – thoughts as a player preparing for the SEC opener

6:30 – did South Carolina recruit you hard

6:42 – what do you remember from South Carolina game last season

