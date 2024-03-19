We apologize for the volume being so low.

Jared Wilson

00:00—Wilson on his athleticism 00:50—On Sedrick Van Pran’s leadership 1:34—Improvements for this spring 2:17—Has Wilson ever been told to “slow down” working at center 2:42—His leadership 3:22—On experience of Ratledge and Fairchild, “connection” of group 4:17—Tare Ratledge 4:37— On “Assume Nothing” slogan (Nike) 5:10—Transition (difficult?) from high school to college 5:58—More on his leadership amongst the offensive linemen 6:33—What is his “why”? 6:57—The snap between him and QB Carson Beck 7:35—Won’t answer when asked who he’s faster than 7:47—Goal of winning the Joe Moore Award 8:17—Difficulties in snapping 9:14—Early impressions of offensive line 9:41—“Welcome to Georgia” moments

On his athleticism and its benefits at the center position... "Yeah, I don't really talk about this a lot, but I played soccer growing up, most of my childhood. I really feel like the athleticism came from that. But bringing it over to the center position I feel like is really unique. Watching film, you see really athletic guys, but like, I kind of watch myself and it's like that's a tad bit faster. Just bringing athleticism, especially to this o-line, you know, the big two guys I got on each side of me, so it's just another extra puzzle to the piece if you will." On how Sedrick Van Pran Granger has helped him be ready for the transition to the starting center... "Sed, his leadership, everybody knows about his leadership, it's world renowned. Sed, it's just like, I can't even put into words how great of a leader he is. And like, I wouldn't even have to go ask him a question, he would lead so much that he would say things that just would answer other people's questions. You know, maybe a young guy whose kind of scared to maybe raise his voice and ask the question maybe, like he would answer your question just by leading the whole group. It was probably one of the easiest transitions I've ever had just because I've had a great leader in him." On the areas he personally is looking to improve during Spring... "I'd definitely say two things. One thing for sure is leadership. I would say that I'm a guy that tries and leads by example, but I know that at the center position the vocal part of it really needs to come about. And also, finishing at the second level. I feel like, you know, handling the first level, getting the calls right, I feel like I'm pretty good at pass protection. But, I feel like, getting to the linebacker and finishing, running through them, finishing running through my feet, so that's good."

Jalon Walker

00:00—Inexperience of inside linebackers 00:32—Finally getting to practice in the spring 1:10—Benefits of having a father who’s a football coach 1:59—Versatility of playing at multiple spots 2:39—Growing as an “all-around” player 3:20—On linebacker early enrollees 3:40—On “Assume Nothing” slogan (Nike) 4:32—On fellow linebacker Troy Bowles 4:58—Splitting time between inside/outside linebacker 5:38—On Damon Wilson 5:59—CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson this spring compared to last year 6:32—Trevor Ettienne’s “juice” (“electric twitch”) 7:13—North Carolina HS football vs. Georgia; Schumann and Uzo-Diribe 8:33—His versatility “a curse”? 9:26—On Chaz Chambliss 10:13—His development since working with multiple coaches

On the youth of the inside linebacker room going into the spring… “Spring ball is all about opportunity and learning, with the young group we have we’re just learning everything every day, learning to adjust to each other and just learning about each other. For the young guys we’re just helping them out so they can learn and know the defense. So, spring ball is really just about learning, and for a young group such as ours it’s a great opportunity for us.” On his transition from outside linebacker to inside linebacker… “Me being athletic enough to play the inside linebacker position while having an outside linebacker frame is rare. Many people have done it in the past, I’ve seen them do it in the past, especially here. Me entrusting the coaching staff to build my skillset and to make me a better player, I’ve just put my full trust in them.” On what he wants to improve upon this spring… “I want to try and find that inside linebacker dynamic by finding that role for me and getting in the groove of things. Having the balance of playing inside and outside is something that I’ve been working on all spring. Especially pushing that inside backer role as well, just growing off that and learning the ins and outs of the defense still.”

Oscar Delp

00:00—On “setting the example” and his leadership in the tight ends room 00:49—Carson Beck’s growth 1:20—Advice to early-enrollee tight ends 1:45—On Kirby Smart once being able to power clean 315 pounds, playing at UGA 2:53—What learned from Brock Bowers 3:20—Impression of new tight ends 3:46—Intuition with Carson Beck 4:22—Tight ends role in the UGA offense without Bowers 5:13—Jalon Walker’s progression 5:44—On Pearce Spurlin ending his football career 6:25—What it means to be a Georgia tight end 7:21—What he wants to improve on in the spring 8:02—On Lawson Luckie 8:31—His trip to Indianapolis for the combine’s symposium 9:13—How fast is Jared Wilson? 9:48—Going up against Chaz Chambliss

On taking a leadership role in the tight end room after Brock Bowers' departure... "Just taking all the things that I learned from my freshman and sophomore year, watching Brock and Darnell [Washington] practice and holding the standard that we hold here. Making sure you're at the front of every line and giving your all every rep you take out there, whether it's individual or in a team run period. Being coachable, and things like that." On the feeling of being the oldest tight end in the room heading into next season... "Yeah, it's crazy. I remember when I got here my first spring, and how crazy that is for a freshman to go through, so I know what those guys are going through and how they're feeling. It's definitely different to be on the other side of things finally." On his early impressions of Jaden Reddell and Colton Heinrich during spring practices... "Yeah, it's a lot coming at you with our offense and everything. I remember when I went through that, how I felt and how it was. They are doing really well. They're coming in, watching film and learning. It's not easy as a freshman but they're going to be really good players."

Chaz Chambliss

00:00—Mykel Williams at the Jack linebacker position 00:46—Jalon Walker’s juggling of different linebacker roles 1:26—Georgia’s tight ends, comparatively speaking 2:24—Competitiveness of UGA’s practice 2:59—Teammates who give their best efforts 3:57—On Damon Wilson's development 4:28—Being a leader this year compared to last year 5:08—On earl enrollee Quintavious Johnson 5:50—Improvements this spring 6:36—On Coach Smart’s power clean (and playing) at UGA 8:11—“Assume Nothing” motto 9:01—Future plans 9:36—On Sam M'Pemba 10:15—More on MMA, his weight-room numbers