0:00 – Tell us what you knew about the Georgia Tech rivalry 0:38 – Smael Mondon’s performance 1:10 – What was it like facing Kentucky 1:37 – Comfort of playing with Smael Mondon 2:20 – Feelings after the 99-yard drive and other long drives 3:22 – How has the connection of you and Smael gotten stronger 3:57 – Talk about your role as a leader 4:42 – Plans for Thanksgiving 5:01 – What’s going on with the defense when opponents get in the red zone 5:57 – evaluate your own play 6:52 – How do keep your team ready as well as yourself 8:05 – emphasis on forcing turnovers in practice 8:57 – How important is practice to in-game performances 10:00 – Quest for a perfect season 10:47 – Talk with former teammates 11:27 – Favorite Thanksgiving dish

On Smael Mondon Jr.... "Ever since Smael has been back, he's just been putting on a show. Doing what he does best. Run, cover, hit, everything. Everything you could want in a linebacker, that's what Smael is. Relentless, physical, smart, fast, big." On being a communication leader on the defense... "Communication is an important part of this defense. Especially when you have the bigs that we have right now, Jalen Carter, Nas (Nazir Stackhouse), Warren (Brinson), Zlo (Zion Logue), a lot of communication goes on because the team is know, you line straight up it ain't going to be pretty good for them, so they try and get us to communicate motion out, motion in, just to try and see if we can communicate as good as we communicate. I feel like we've been doing a good job with that, just got to keep it up.” On holding others and himself accountable... "I don't just do it. I don't know why people always say I'm the one just doing it. The defense, we keep each other accountable, and you know I've been in a great room last year with the guys that left and they had a great contribution to what I am trying to do in our room and to the team. The doubters trying to doubt this defense, that's them with a chip on their shoulder. We were there every game, every Tuesday, every Monday, every Wednesday, every Thursday, every Friday, and every Saturday. So its just the doubters doubting us on this defense to show what we can do and we got to keep proving them wrong and keep it up."

0:00 – Tell me about the Georgia Tech rivalry 0:39 – What does it mean to win a Player of the Week Award 1:08 – Does Kirby Smart mention on why this rivalry is such a big deal 1:28 – How difficult was it to play last week at Kentucky with the conditions 2:05 – How much does Kirby Smart’s confidence in you build your own confidence 2:37 – What is Stetson Bennett’s mood like after failing on third down and becoming the holder 3:01 – Are there a lot of golf analogies when it comes to kicking 4:01 – What are you looking at in this being possibly your last home game 4:39 – Are there conversions with you and the coach on where you prefer to do the kicks 5:56 – What is the relationship with you and Brett Thorson 6:42 – How much is the goal of perfection in the team’s mind 7:30 – Tell me the situation of what happened at the end of the TCU game 7:59 – World Cup talk and favorite Thanksgiving dish 8:27 – Tell us the difference of all the kicks 9:25 – How hard did you take the Phillies lost