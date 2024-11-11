WATCH: Jalon Walker and Dylan Fairchild

JALON WALKER

0:00 – What stands out from Nico Iamleava? 0:25 – What have you seen from Smael Mondon coming back from injury and what does it mean to the team? 0:57 – How is the process from the team after a loss compared to a win? 1:27 – Do you ever get comfortable with opponents having a fast-paced offense? 2:02 – Do you consider this game like a playoff game? 2:27 – What do you need from the home crowd this weekend? 2:55 – Talk about Tennessee’s rushing offense 3:25 – Do you think rivalry means more to players now or less due to the 12-team playoff? 3:59 – What have you seen from the offensive line this season in practice due to the injuries? 4:26 – What was your reaction to Jake Pope’s celebrating 4:53 – What were some of the breakdowns on Georgia’s defense from the Ole Miss game?

On Tennessee QB Nico lamaleava… “I've been seeing him all throughout the year. He's a talented quarterback. Being able to throw the ball and being able to use his legs, that's what you see in a dual quarterback at this point in time, so he's very talented.” On Smael Mondon, Jr. returning… “Smael's a resilient person and player. It was just a great opportunity to see him go out there. I actually shared his first snap with him. It was a full circle moment.: me coming in as a freshman, him being the guy who was starting and him finally getting back on his feet and getting the opportunity to play. It was just a great thing to see him back out there.” On the process of overcoming a loss… “We move on and just get ready for our next game. We're very process-oriented and that's part of the process. Just getting over that hump and moving on to the next week and what's important at hand.”

DYLAN FAIRCHILD

0:00 – How do you feel like the offense handled the stunts of Ole Miss? 0:31 – What does the team need to do to re-establish the run game? 1:07 – Do you feel like this is an opportunity for the O-Line going against a good Tennessee D-line? 1:33 – Is there anything an Offensive Line can do to get better after watching game film? 2:02 – What can be corrected after watching the game film from last Saturday? 2:47 – What do you see from Smael Mondon’s return from Saturday? 3:13 – Does this feel like a playoff game and desperation from the team’s point of view? 3:52 – How much urgency is there after a loss to get things better? 4:56 – What have you seen from Earnest Greene this season? 5:44 – Do rivalries mean more to you and the team? 6:17 – What kind of leadership has Carson Beck shown over the last few weeks? 7:10 – What is your routine when Georgia is playing a night game? 7:59 – What are your feelings on how the rush game is this season compared to others?