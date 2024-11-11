WATCH: Jalon Walker and Dylan Fairchild

JALON WALKER
0:00 – What stands out from Nico Iamleava?
0:25 – What have you seen from Smael Mondon coming back from injury and what does it mean to the team?
0:57 – How is the process from the team after a loss compared to a win?
1:27 – Do you ever get comfortable with opponents having a fast-paced offense?
2:02 – Do you consider this game like a playoff game?
2:27 – What do you need from the home crowd this weekend?
2:55 – Talk about Tennessee’s rushing offense
3:25 – Do you think rivalry means more to players now or less due to the 12-team playoff?
3:59 – What have you seen from the offensive line this season in practice due to the injuries?
4:26 – What was your reaction to Jake Pope’s celebrating
4:53 – What were some of the breakdowns on Georgia’s defense from the Ole Miss game?
On Tennessee QB Nico lamaleava…
“I've been seeing him all throughout the year. He's a talented quarterback. Being able to throw the ball and being able to use his legs, that's what you see in a dual quarterback at this point in time, so he's very talented.”
On Smael Mondon, Jr. returning…
“Smael's a resilient person and player. It was just a great opportunity to see him go out there. I actually shared his first snap with him. It was a full circle moment.: me coming in as a freshman, him being the guy who was starting and him finally getting back on his feet and getting the opportunity to play. It was just a great thing to see him back out there.”
On the process of overcoming a loss…
“We move on and just get ready for our next game. We're very process-oriented and that's part of the process. Just getting over that hump and moving on to the next week and what's important at hand.”
DYLAN FAIRCHILD
0:00 – How do you feel like the offense handled the stunts of Ole Miss?
0:31 – What does the team need to do to re-establish the run game?
1:07 – Do you feel like this is an opportunity for the O-Line going against a good Tennessee D-line?
1:33 – Is there anything an Offensive Line can do to get better after watching game film?
2:02 – What can be corrected after watching the game film from last Saturday?
2:47 – What do you see from Smael Mondon’s return from Saturday?
3:13 – Does this feel like a playoff game and desperation from the team’s point of view?
3:52 – How much urgency is there after a loss to get things better?
4:56 – What have you seen from Earnest Greene this season?
5:44 – Do rivalries mean more to you and the team?
6:17 – What kind of leadership has Carson Beck shown over the last few weeks?
7:10 – What is your routine when Georgia is playing a night game?
7:59 – What are your feelings on how the rush game is this season compared to others?
On schematic changes to help the offensive line…
“Trusting in fundamentals. That is what it comes down to, which is how good your fundamentals. Just going back to the basics and just try to focus on that.”
On re-watching the Ole Miss game…
“It’s a fundamental thing. Offensive line plays a lot of habits. Fundamentals are key in offensive line play. When you lack fundamentals, you lack those habits that are going to keep you on that right course during the game. It is not what you want. You got to go back to work, you got to get better, you got to get the basics of things, and just get better.”
On Smael Mondon, Jr.’s return…
“He’s so positive. Smael has had a couple of injuries now and it is easy to let that get you down and discourage you. He is so positive every time I see him and he always got a smile on his face. He has just attacked everything that has happened and everything that you got to do to get back out there.”