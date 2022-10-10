"I go out there and give effort like all my teammates do. We all give effort and we all play to our best ability and go out there to help our team in the best way that I can."

"It's an honor. This is a great organization and a great school, so any time I get to be a part of it and help my team win, I take pride in that. I take a lot of pride in special teams."

On challenges for young guys on defense...

"Trying not to be too eager and get a sack every time. You have to execute the game plan. The sacks are going to come. As a young player, you may try to go out there and make all the plays possible, but as you get older you understand that the plays are going to come to you if you do your job."

On the approach to Vanderbilt...

"I've seen some of the film. They have a great quarterback. Great team like the rest of the SEC. We are going to have to get in the film room and the coaches are going to give us a great game plan we can carry out. It's going to be a hard work week."

On Javon and Tykee at STAR...

"Javon is one of the toughest football players I have ever seen in my life. Tykee as well. Very physical players, always attacking every day. They put in a lot of work, as well as the rest of the defense. We continue to get better every week."

On how the defensive feeds off of each other...

"We all feed off of each other pretty well. We do a lot of rotating in the back end and it's always good to have that competitive environment back there. We keep pushing each other as the year goes on."