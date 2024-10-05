WATCH: Georgia players after win

On the offensive drive after Auburn had cut the deficit to one score...

"I mean, that was huge for us. They go down and bring it back within one possession, we got to respond. You know, let's have a response drive. Run the ball, pass the ball, however we were able to attack them and just very methodical like you said. And that wears down a defense, so I'm super proud of the guys. I thought we played really well today."

On the pressure on Drew Bobo in his first start...

"I think being the center of the Georgia Bulldogs is a lot of pressure within itself, so for him to come out there in his first start, I thought he played really well. There wasn't no bad snaps, no miscues as far as ID's and that type of stuff... I thought he played a really good game."

On the limited possessions in the first half...

"The first half went by really fast -- definitely the first quarter. It started to slow down, you start to get to two minutes left and it starts to take forever. There's a bunch of TV timeouts and all that. Just being on the sidelines, I think the games go a lot faster. I was actually talking to Coach about this, with the iPads. You know, we're so locked in on watching the defense and seeing what they're doing each and every drive. Especially when you're having a 13 play drive, you're going through every single play seeing what they're doing. It makes the game go by faster because you're not watching the game, you're not watching the defense. You don't even know what's going on. Next thing you know it's my team's out, let's get up, let's go play."