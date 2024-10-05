WATCH: Auburn's postgame comments

Advertisement
WATCH the postgame interview with Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze following Georgia's 31-13 win.
Follow along our LIVE In-Game Thread for Georgia vs. Auburn...
WATCH the Dawg Walk leading up to the Georgia-Auburn game...
Scenes from the Dawg Walk ahead of the game between Georgia and Auburn on Oct. 5, 2024, in Athens, Georgia.
UGASports has the latest on Georgia's injuries ahead of this weekend's game with Auburn.
WATCH the postgame interview with Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze following Georgia's 31-13 win.
Follow along our LIVE In-Game Thread for Georgia vs. Auburn...
WATCH the Dawg Walk leading up to the Georgia-Auburn game...