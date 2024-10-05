What Hugh Freeze said after losing to Georgia

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze met with the media after his team lost to Georgia 31-13 on Saturday afternoon. Here's what Freeze had to say.

"Obviously a disappointing season. And today is another step that, not in the direction that we had hoped. Georgia is a good football team, Kirby and them do a great job. And obviously they recruited a roster that's really talented from top to bottom and deep, and I think they get really good quarterback play who understands the game. They've got a really good team. Just we're not playing winning football."

On Georgia's defensive front "stemming" and creating false starts: "I thought their stemming was too aggressive. We get told that all the time by the officials and it got us twice. But I don't know, I'll turn them in and see what they say. But we get warned all the time that a linebacker can't shouldn't step up and be aggressive in getting them to move with them raising up. And I thought that's what was happening. But they didn't see it that way. So that hurt us in a couple of penalties for sure."

On the fourth and 1 zone read Auburn failed on to start the fourth quarter: "Yeah, (quarterback Payton Thorne) absolutely didn't go with what we had called. Payton's a thinker, and he knows football. And he decided to try to run some type of zone read there. And I think everybody was a little confused. But we definitely weren't on the same page there. I should have used one of our timeouts there when I saw things were going awry. But it's something we've got to learn from. And again, we've got to coach better to where that's really not an option. In that moment in time, we need, that was a big drive, man. We were moving the ball. So we've got to talk through that one and make sure that doesn't happen again."