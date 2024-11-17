WATCH: Georgia players after win over Tennessee

On the impact of dropped passes...

"Yeah, I mean, it is what it is. It's part of the game. What can I do about that? They're going to continue to practice. I'm going to continue to have faith and confidence in them. I'm going to continue to throw the ball to them. I have to. And they have so much talent. I think as time goes and we start really rolling this thing, they're going to make plays. They made plays tonight. It's not always going to look perfect. They're not going to make it in a single play. Some of it is my fault on ball placement and stuff like that. I have so much belief in them, and I really think that it's really about to start exploding."

On his conversations with Offensive Coordinator Mike Bobo this week...

"Yeah, obviously, going into the week, just discussing the type of plays that he wanted to run and how we were going to attack them. Throughout the meetings on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday we're changing stuff. We're dicing stuff up all the way up until, shoot, this morning. There's stuff we're still going over, especially with the night game, we have a little bit more time. Those types of conversations are really good, and I think our relationship has really grown over the past two years. I'm happy that he has faith in me and confidence in me to lead this offense."