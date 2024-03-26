Earnest Greene

0:00 – Size compared to others at his position 0:46 – Playing against top competition in high school help you prepare 1:30 – How has playing a full season at Georgia help you prepare you for this season 2:06 – How much better do you feel after back surgery preparing for this season? 2:39 – What was the hardest parts of coming back from surgery? 3:15 – How was your recruitment like and what made Georgia jump out? 4:24 – Do any of the other offensive linemen stand out? 4:51 – How have Monroe Freeling and Dylan Fairchild progressed? 5:24 – how has Joseph Jonah-Ajonye been this spring? 5:38 – What have you improved of when you first came to Georgia? 6:21 – How much have you been talked to about fast cars at Georgia? 7:35 – On Trevor Etienne 8:10 – What are the most difficult parts of rehab and are you still doing anything now? 8:52 – The challenges of going against veteran defensive lineman at Georgia during practice? 9:53 – Were there any moments that you felt doubts while at Georgia and when did you find confidence?

On playing tackle … “It’s something I have definitely been told since I started playing football when I was younger. You can't block anyone unless you can stay in front of them. So if you can stay in front of someone you always have a chance to block them so I really take pride in my technique. I know a false step or something can be different for me than someone else. I just have to be on top of my technique to make up for the length.” On how much more comfortable he feels this time compared to last year and being healthy again …

“I've always had confidence in it. I know the surgery and rehab went well. Last spring with it being the first time on the field it's definitely in your head a little bit. Going into this year I am feeling a lot better and it is most definitely easier from a mental standpoint.” On improving stamina and work ethic and what was the hardest part coming back from injury … “I always say it takes football to get into football shape. You can do all the conditioning you want to but it's mental and physical. You can take as many walk-through reps as you want to, as much film as you want to study but it takes live reps on the field to get comfortable.”

Micah Morris

0:00 – Competition at offensive line 0:51 – What was last season like with you being in the OL rotation? 1:19 – Thoughts about being a tone-setter on the OL 1:53 – When do you notice in your career that you have the ability to knock over people? 2:31 – What is your relationship with you and Dylan Fairchild? 3:13 – Talk about Earnest Greene 3:46 – How often have you got to practice at left tackle? 4:29 – What was it like playing for a legendary high school coach? 5:30 – How do you deal with process of staying at school in era of transfers and NIL deals? 6:19 – How does the OL connections you all have show on the offensive line? 7:01 – How has the veteran defensive linemen at Georgia make you better? 7:45 – How do you keep yourself warm and ready on sidelines knowing there is a rotation out there? 8:27 – Coach Searels 9:25 – What are you trying to do for yourself on the offensive line? 9:56 – Coming off the bench in loss to Alabama 10:54 – Why do you decide to use your NIL to give back to the youth?

On last season and being in the rotation… “I’d say it was a blessing, I just previously mentioned all the hard work that we all put in. Just accepting my role and knowing that if my number was called up just going to have to go out there and perform. That can go for anyone in the offensive line room because of all of the work we put in throughout the week.” On being a tone setter… “It’s one of my favorite things. I like running into people and running over people. It’s just a mentality. Their mouthpiece better be in because mine is in and I’m coming for you.”

JaCorey Thomas

0:00 – Competition at safety 0:36 – Have you inspired on being a leader on this team (between you and Julian Humphrey)? 1:18 – Tell us about cross-training at the Star position 2:05 – Tell us the role of your mother in support 2:45 – Early impressions of coach Travaris Robinson 3:08 – How many DB’s can Jared Wilson outrun? 3:30 – Relationship with Daylen Everette 4:09 – Who is the hardest hitter in the secondary 4:36 – What would it take to earn a starting spot at safety? 4:59 – Recruiting process and coming to Georgia? 6:05 – Impressions of KJ Bolden and his learning curve? 6:30 – Going against Colbie Young in practice? 6:59 – Tell us about Joenel Aguero 7:20 – Learning and playing safety at Georgia 8:09 – Did you play special teams in high school and doing it at Georgia? 8:48 – What have you seen on Ellis Robinson in his short time at Georgia?

On his family support… “My mom comes here every game, my family is pretty athletic, everyone holds high expectations of me as I came to this level. She's my greatest support role, she comes to every game and every spring game since I have been here. I love my mom, I hold everything dear to her.” On competitiveness …

“In high school I didn’t really play safety. I played more on the offensive side of the ball. I’d rather hit big people than get hit by big people. I came to the conclusion that I wanted to play safety. Learning safety here is very difficult. There are a lot of ins and out of our defense that are quite difficult for me to understand, which is why I didn't play the position at the time. Things started clicking around last year and started to get into a groove to see how I was going with it. From that point on I have been growing, growing and growing.”

Julian Humphrey

0:00 – "Julio" nickname 0:35 – How has getting reps last year helped you now? 1:13 – What led to your decision of staying at Georgia after flirting with transferring 2:09 – Impressions of coach Donte Williams 2:42 – How quickly did you talk to coaches after putting out possibly transferring on social media? 3:55 – Who would be the anchor leg if the Georgia secondary had a 4 x 100 relay team? 4:38 – Thoughts when Donte Williams had a helmet on during practice 5:28 – Thoughts on Colbie Young so far 6:09 – How is the thought process of wanting to transfer and racing Arian Smith 7:14 – Talk about your breakout game last season vs Missouri 8:21 – Playing with Daylen Everette 9:15 – Injuries and rehab last year 9:57 – Who have you leaned on to be your go-to guys? 10:45 – How has Ellis Robinson adjusting?