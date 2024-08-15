EARNEST GREENE

0:00 – How has Tate Ratledge fared at center so far? 0:43 – How is your health and do you think at all about the Clemson matchup? 1:33 – How has Dylan Fairchild fared so far in this camp? 2:04 – What have you noticed about the running back group? 2:29 – What are the challenges of going against Damon Wilson in practice? 2:59 – What does Monroe Freeling bring? 3:24 – What areas have you improved from your first freshman practice? 4:06 – What have you seen from Jahzare Jackson in his transition to football? 4:37 – How has Mykel Williams transitioned to his new position? 5:14 – What do you need to improve on at this stage of the camp? 5:41 – What else can you tell us about Tate at center? 6:10 – What is the ceiling for this Georgia offense? 6:49 – What are your impressions of Nate Frazier? 7:30 – What do you miss the most about Southern California? 7:50 – What have you studied about Clemson’s defensive line so far?

On areas where he has improved since arriving at Georgia… “As a man and a person off the field I’ve grown so much, and I feel like I can help the team attack stuff more on the field too as far as with my mindset and how I approach things. I’d definitely say I’m a different person from my first year.” On how he would rate Tate Ratledge playing center and how the line is performing behind him... "Center is one of those tricky positions that takes a lot of chemistry in everything for everybody to mesh. Tate is doing a good job in there. It’s Tate Ratledge, so he’s a heck of a football player in there, getting the chemistry down. Like I said earlier, center is one of those positions where you have to have chemistry to mesh.” On his impressions of Nate Frazier and how he's looking as a young running back... “Although Nate went to Mater Dei – he went to my rival high school – there hasn't been a person from where I'm from, honestly, on the team. We have some California guys but no one from Los Angeles County. Seeing Nate, it just brings a smile to my face. Seeing a guy from where I'm from makes me feel a little bit of home. He's doing pretty well. He's one of those guys in that really explosive running back room, so I'd love to see what we'll do in the future.”

CHAZ CHAMBLISS

0:00 – How the hamstring is holding up? 0:16 – Where the defense is at this time of camp? 0:53 – Where has Damon Wilson grown the most from this season from last season? 1:24 – What has stood out to you on Quintavious Johnson? 1:56 – Have you started focusing on Clemson? 3:07 – Why is the second scrimmage the most important scrimmage? 3:47 – Why do you say that Georgia has the best offense in the country? 4:45 – What do you remember about facing Clemson in 2021 in the opener? 5:55 – How has the energy been this week in practice? 6:33 – What are ways to be a leader on this team? 7:53 – Do you think you may want to coach as a career?