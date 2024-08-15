WATCH: Earnest Greene and Chaz Chambliss
EARNEST GREENE
0:00 – How has Tate Ratledge fared at center so far?
0:43 – How is your health and do you think at all about the Clemson matchup?
1:33 – How has Dylan Fairchild fared so far in this camp?
2:04 – What have you noticed about the running back group?
2:29 – What are the challenges of going against Damon Wilson in practice?
2:59 – What does Monroe Freeling bring?
3:24 – What areas have you improved from your first freshman practice?
4:06 – What have you seen from Jahzare Jackson in his transition to football?
4:37 – How has Mykel Williams transitioned to his new position?
5:14 – What do you need to improve on at this stage of the camp?
5:41 – What else can you tell us about Tate at center?
6:10 – What is the ceiling for this Georgia offense?
6:49 – What are your impressions of Nate Frazier?
7:30 – What do you miss the most about Southern California?
7:50 – What have you studied about Clemson’s defensive line so far?
On areas where he has improved since arriving at Georgia…
“As a man and a person off the field I’ve grown so much, and I feel like I can help the team attack stuff more on the field too as far as with my mindset and how I approach things. I’d definitely say I’m a different person from my first year.”
On how he would rate Tate Ratledge playing center and how the line is performing behind him...
"Center is one of those tricky positions that takes a lot of chemistry in everything for everybody to mesh. Tate is doing a good job in there. It’s Tate Ratledge, so he’s a heck of a football player in there, getting the chemistry down. Like I said earlier, center is one of those positions where you have to have chemistry to mesh.”
On his impressions of Nate Frazier and how he's looking as a young running back...
“Although Nate went to Mater Dei – he went to my rival high school – there hasn't been a person from where I'm from, honestly, on the team. We have some California guys but no one from Los Angeles County. Seeing Nate, it just brings a smile to my face. Seeing a guy from where I'm from makes me feel a little bit of home. He's doing pretty well. He's one of those guys in that really explosive running back room, so I'd love to see what we'll do in the future.”
CHAZ CHAMBLISS
0:00 – How the hamstring is holding up?
0:16 – Where the defense is at this time of camp?
0:53 – Where has Damon Wilson grown the most from this season from last season?
1:24 – What has stood out to you on Quintavious Johnson?
1:56 – Have you started focusing on Clemson?
3:07 – Why is the second scrimmage the most important scrimmage?
3:47 – Why do you say that Georgia has the best offense in the country?
4:45 – What do you remember about facing Clemson in 2021 in the opener?
5:55 – How has the energy been this week in practice?
6:33 – What are ways to be a leader on this team?
7:53 – Do you think you may want to coach as a career?
On why the second scrimmage is the most important and what the defense needs to improve ahead of Saturday...
"We always say that because we want to see growth from the first scrimmage to the second scrimmage. The first scrimmage was the first time putting pads on since spring. That's a long time to go without live tackling. It's a lot of time to go without actually going into a game-like simulation. And, going from last week into this week, we just want to see everybody be freer, be looser, play the game like how they want to play. Just be physical and tough and outcompete, outhustle, and be everything our defense wants to be."
On why he says that the Georgia offense is the best in the country...
"I firmly believe we always have the best offense in the country. Consistently our O-line, what they gave up nine sacks last year in total? That's less than one a game, way less than one a game. We have some of the best talent in the world, and collectively with the best coaches, the coaches take that talent and put it into a system that plays to everybody's strengths. Every day that we're out there, we just know there's going to be wins and losses. They're just as talented as us on defense, and they're just experienced. I mean, our O-line, we lost two guys maybe last year? Sedrick [Van Pran-Granger], was the main one. We have a lot of returning experience too."
On his recollections of playing against Clemson in the 2021 season opener...
"Obviously, it's just that first experience as a freshman, walking into a stadium, especially a game with that high of a caliber. It was a lot of anticipation going into that game, but I think our coaches did a great job of making it not about them and about us at that point. Just everybody doing their own jobs the first game of the season. Their offense or defense could have come out in any formation, could have ran any plays, but that first game of season is always about the fundamentals, and the things you do in the offseason get you ready for it."
On ways that he increases team energy as a leader...
"It's all about figuring out what each player needs. In the offseason we get to know every single person, what their "why" is, their story, and most guys don't react to criticism the same way. One of my guys could mess up and one of them, I need to get on them, tell them that they need to do this, this and this. Another one, I need to be caring, and you let them know that next play, he can make it better. He can make up for it. It's all about knowing who your players are and who your teammates are at this time, and just not trying to beat a nail. You're coached hard by the coaches, you're going to get yelled at by the coaches, but us as teammates got to have each other's backs, because obviously it's hot out there. It's going on two weeks straight of practice, people's bodies hurt, but just knowing each other and going through it."