Dominick Blaylock

On his catches versus Missouri... "It felt great to be on the field, first of all. Making some big catches and trying to help the team out in any way possible is awesome." On the recovery from his knee injury... "As of right now, everything is back to normal. I was feel

Zion Logue

On the Missouri game... "They definitely put us in some weird situations, picking up things, and I feel like they schemed us very well so hats off to them." On the last two offensive drives of the game against Missouri … "Honestly, just trying to get the ball in the endzone. Trying to score. From the defense, we want a quick three-and-out to get the offense the ball back. I know I told every offensive lineman that. For me personally, I said, 'We're going to get you the ball back. We're going to do the four plays and you all come back and score.' So, we did, and we scored. We got back out there, and we were able to shut the game out."

Tramel Walthour