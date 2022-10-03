WATCH: Dom Blaylock, Zion Logue, and Tramel Walthour
Dominick Blaylock
On his catches versus Missouri...
"It felt great to be on the field, first of all. Making some big catches and trying to help the team out in any way possible is awesome."
On the recovery from his knee injury...
"As of right now, everything is back to normal. I was feel
Zion Logue
On the Missouri game...
"They definitely put us in some weird situations, picking up things, and I feel like they schemed us very well so hats off to them."
On the last two offensive drives of the game against Missouri …
"Honestly, just trying to get the ball in the endzone. Trying to score. From the defense, we want a quick three-and-out to get the offense the ball back. I know I told every offensive lineman that. For me personally, I said, 'We're going to get you the ball back. We're going to do the four plays and you all come back and score.' So, we did, and we scored. We got back out there, and we were able to shut the game out."
Tramel Walthour
On Coach Smart’s message to the team the last two weeks…
“He says to us, “a win is a win,” really. It doesn’t really matter how we get it, as long as we come out on top in the end. He’s telling us we have to come together as a team. That’s something we preached the last game against Missouri, we knew we had to come together and connect more to come out with the dub.”
On Bear Alexander…
“He’s a talented player. Coachable, has quick hands, he’s going to be a great player here. He just has to keep developing.”
On the defense’s mindset when they come onto the field after a turnover…
“We come out there with strength and composure, knowing we just have to stay locked in and keep fighting. We have to go out there and give the ball back to our offense."