WATCH: Daylen Everette and Zion Logue
Daylen Everette
On growing in confidence as a corner and who has supported him…
“I feel like it’s grown a lot and really because of the people I have around me that help me build my confidence. If something goes wrong, they’re there to help me up - all the older guys. Definitely, Kamari [Lassiter], Tykee [Smith], Javon Bullard, like they all try to point me to the right direction. I really appreciate them for that because I try to take stuff that they take out of their game, I try to put into mine. That’s what helps me build my confidence.”
On the punchout play he made against Auburn…
“I was definitely excited, but I appreciated the d-line forcing the ball out quickly. The quarterback, he couldn’t really get a perfect throw in, so that helped me out a lot. So, they put me in a better position to make a play. I really appreciate them for that.”
On the mindset required to put a bad play behind you…
“Honestly, it’s just next play mentality. You can’t focus on a play that’s happened, good or bad, you just got to worry about the next play because that will probably throw you off.”
Zion Logue
On how Vanderbilt has evolved during his Georgia career…
“They’ve gotten a lot better, this team just from last year to this year. I know a few guys that play there and they’re very happy with where this team is right now. They’re competing their tails off and we know that we’re going to get their best shot..”
On Daylen Everette’s growth this year…
“Last year I personally pushed Daylen a little bit because I saw the greatness he had when he came in. He’s fast and pretty long for a corner and technique savvy. He’s a guy who wants to compete every rep. I just taught ever since I saw him in the first couple of days of fall camp last year to just keep going, keep working, because his time was going to come. It’s here now and he’s gone out and showed it.”
On how Georgia has defended the run in the past few games…
“Going into the week of Kentucky we knew what we were getting into because the week prior Auburn ran for over 200 yards which nobody is supposed to do against the University of Georgia. We knew going into Kentucky we had to hone in on owning our gaps on the line of scrimmage, which we did very well against Kentucky. Going into Vanderbilt, we still want to carry that over, not just for Vanderbilt, but for the rest of the season.”