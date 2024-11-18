WATCH: Daylen Everette and Tate Ratledge

Daylen Everette

0:00 – How do you avoid a mental breakdown from playing UMass after playing Tennessee 0:30 – What is the key to remaining calm when a ball is in the air headed to your receiver? 1:14 – What does it say about your secondary when teams are not successful? 1:49 – What have you seen from Daniel Harris from practice? 2:11 – Talk about Nitro Tuggle to compete against him in practice? 2:45 – How big was getting Smael Mondon back? 3:08 – Who are the younger receivers from practice that have impressed you? 3:38 – How much do you follow the college football rankings? 4:03 – What do you think of a possibly 17-game schedule due to the team having many aches and pains? 4:47 – Talk about this senior class and what it will mean to be the most successful? 5:15 – Did you prepare for last week being an elimination game? 5:36 – What does Chaz Chambliss bring to the team? 6:10 – How do you handle everything in the “emotional roller coaster” with all that goes on?

On mental preparations for playing UMass… "Just going into the game like any other. We try to prepare for each game like it's the biggest game or a championship game, so really just trying to focus on how we can get better and also how we can execute the right way against the opponent." On remaining calm when the ball is in the air… "You just have to stay poised. Especially if you're behind the receiver, you have to stay poised. You can't create contact too early, or they'll call a flag. It's really just looking at the right things and knowing when to time it to make the play and to get the ball up." On disguising by lining up on the line of scrimmage… “It is definitely a good thing. We try to do a good job at disguising so the quarterback doesn’t know where we are covering, so he doesn’t know where to attack. We try to give him different looks to try and confuse him.” On staying healthy in a potential 17-game season… “At this point in the season, everyone is going to have aches and pains. I cannot really complain about that, for the most part I feel fine. Playing a 17-game season, it is going to be a lot on the body, but we do get to play more football. That is the fun about it.”

Tate Ratledge

0:00 – How do you prepare for a game like UMASS after facing a team like Tennessee? 0:34 – How frustrated were you after your game against Ole Miss and how did Tennessee go? 1:16 – Was it better last week mostly due to health or being back home? 1:53 – What is the key to protecting against stunts from the other defenses? 2:31 – What did you see from Carson Beck last Saturday? 3:12 – How do you lead the team? 3:45 – What was the square-dancing celebration about during the game? 4:10 – How would you rate how Monroe Freeling did last week? 4:25 – Talk about the running back room right now 5:11 – How do you think how Nate Frazier did last week? 5:39 – What does it mean that you finished your career undefeated against Tennessee? 6:13 – Which scout team guys have impressed you this season? 6:47 – Talk about the podcast with you and Brett Thorson and his tackle? 7:17 – Thoughts on being the most successful senior class at Georgia