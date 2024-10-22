WATCH: Daylen Everette and Dylan Fairchild

Daylen Everette

0:00 – Where do you rank on what you did last week and still not get SEC player of the week? 0:48 – What is it like when you got the sack/fumble? 1:19 – Tell me what you thought on how Georgia’s offense got that scoring drive after Texas cut it to eight? 1:52 – What have you seen from Chris Cole this season? 2:16 – Where has the secondary grown this season? 2:40 – What was your reaction to the targeting penalties, and how did the team respond? 3:10 – What does JaCorey Thomas bring to the defense? 3:32 – What do defensive backs do to eliminate drops? 4:07 – What are the keys to playing one-on-one fade throws? 4:37 – Where does the environment rank at Texas compared to other road environments in your career? 5:33 – What was Coach Schumann like when he had his family situation (wife giving birth) 5:59 – Talk about Damon Wilson

On his performance against Texas… “It’s a good feeling. I think it was J-Walk [Jalon Walker] and Mykel [Williams]. They go co [defensive players of the week]. They were out there making plays, too. I couldn’t even be mad based on the game they had. So, I was happy for them that they got it. That’s all.” On what he saw on his sack-fumble… “When I rushed, once I saw that the tackle didn’t come out to block me, and I think I saw the back went up towards the middle, I was like, ‘Just run.’ Just ran as fast as I could to make the play. It was a great call by Coach Schu [Glenn Schumann], and I appreciate him putting us in the right place.” On the final touchdown drive… “It was really impressive, but we go against them every day in practice. There was no doubt in my mind, or anybody else’s mind, that they couldn’t get the job done. It was a great job by them to do that.” On Chris Cole’s growth the season… “He’s a really good player. Me and him, we are really close because we are both form Virginia. Seeing him, how he attacks practice every day, you can see how he continues to get better through each day.”

Dylan Fairchild

0:00 – Talk about the scoring drive vs Texas after the Longhorns cut the lead to eight? 0:57 – How would you assess the offensive line did last week vs Texas? 1:43 – How satisfying is it when you come to an environment where you are the enemy? 2:43 – What have you seen from Tate Ratledge off the field since his injury? 3:35 – What makes Jalon Walker an effective pass rusher? 4:20 – How would you evaluate the growth on this season’s offensive line? 5:04 – How would you rate Jared Wilson in his first game back at center? 5:35 – What are you trying to work on during the bye week? 6:20 – What have you seen from the running back room especially with the amount of injuries? 6:58 – How has Micah Morris like about playing fullback in certain situations and can you play there? 7:37 – What have you seen from Chris Cole? 8:17 – What have you seen from Damon Wilson in his second season with the team? 9:01 – How much does Mykel Williams change the defense when he is healthy? 9:55 – What is the locker room like after a big win like that on the road?