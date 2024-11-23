WATCH: Dawg Walk ahead of UMass

We take a closer look at the game between Georgia and UMass using PFF ratings from the season.
Inside, UGASports caught up with California native and newest Georgia baseball commit, Landon Schutte.
Despite being committed to Missouri, four-star running back Jamarion Morrow is still looking at his options.
Kirby Smart remains baffled about the College Football Playoff selection committee's process.
Brett Thorson is one of the nation's best punters and also one of the biggest personalities on Georgia's team.
