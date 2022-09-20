News More News
WATCH: Dan Jackson & Zion Logue

Patrick Garbin • UGASports
Team & Research Writer
@PatrickGarbin

Dan Jackson

0:04 – talk about your interception

0:35 – talk about goals and what are yours

1:30 – what makes Nolan Smith a great leader

1:52 – what does Coach Fran (Brown) bring

2:26 – Talk about Zion Logue

2:56 – Tell me about Darris Smith

3:18 – What do your teammates say about Coach Monken and how much more can this offense do

4:07 – What was the reaction from your teammates after your interception

4:26 – Thoughts on when South Carolina scored

5:11 – What difference have you seen from Carson Beck this season

5:31 – Going against Darnell Washington in practice

6:00 – Gunner Stockton in practice

6:21 – Your role as a leader

7:10 – Type of person Malaki Starks is

7:32 – What about Tykee Smith

8:02 – What helped you the most when others mentored you

8:40 – What did your interception mean to you

9:02 – biggest areas of growth from last season to this season

Zion Logue

0:00 – Talk about the goals you have that you wrote

0:51 – Assess the defensive line so far and what can you do better

1:25 – Talk about Darnell Washington in practice

1:57 – Being in the process on waiting for your team to start and play

2:33 – talk about how pressure creates turnovers

3:09 – What do you tell younger guys on playing with success

3:45 – What have you seen from Mykal Williams

4:03 – What was the challenge like when you were younger going against Georgia’s great OL

4:49 – Playing with Nolan Smith

5:14 – Thoughts on Christen Miller and Bear Alexander

5:29 – Talk about your areas of growth

6:06 – What have seen from Darris Smith

6:41 – How much more can the offense do that we haven’t seen and what do players say

7:42 – thoughts on Jamon Dumas-Johnson

7:58 – What was going through your mind on Dan Jackson’s interception

8:28 – How do you see the game now compared to when you started

8:57 – Does Nolan Smith talk about his truck a lot

