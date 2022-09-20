WATCH: Dan Jackson & Zion Logue
Dan Jackson
0:04 – talk about your interception
0:35 – talk about goals and what are yours
1:30 – what makes Nolan Smith a great leader
1:52 – what does Coach Fran (Brown) bring
2:26 – Talk about Zion Logue
2:56 – Tell me about Darris Smith
3:18 – What do your teammates say about Coach Monken and how much more can this offense do
4:07 – What was the reaction from your teammates after your interception
4:26 – Thoughts on when South Carolina scored
5:11 – What difference have you seen from Carson Beck this season
5:31 – Going against Darnell Washington in practice
6:00 – Gunner Stockton in practice
6:21 – Your role as a leader
7:10 – Type of person Malaki Starks is
7:32 – What about Tykee Smith
8:02 – What helped you the most when others mentored you
8:40 – What did your interception mean to you
9:02 – biggest areas of growth from last season to this season
Zion Logue
0:00 – Talk about the goals you have that you wrote
0:51 – Assess the defensive line so far and what can you do better
1:25 – Talk about Darnell Washington in practice
1:57 – Being in the process on waiting for your team to start and play
2:33 – talk about how pressure creates turnovers
3:09 – What do you tell younger guys on playing with success
3:45 – What have you seen from Mykal Williams
4:03 – What was the challenge like when you were younger going against Georgia’s great OL
4:49 – Playing with Nolan Smith
5:14 – Thoughts on Christen Miller and Bear Alexander
5:29 – Talk about your areas of growth
6:06 – What have seen from Darris Smith
6:41 – How much more can the offense do that we haven’t seen and what do players say
7:42 – thoughts on Jamon Dumas-Johnson
7:58 – What was going through your mind on Dan Jackson’s interception
8:28 – How do you see the game now compared to when you started
8:57 – Does Nolan Smith talk about his truck a lot