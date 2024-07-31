Advertisement
WATCH: Coach Donnan on fall camp beginning

Dayne Young • UGASports
Staff
@dayneyoung

With Georgia fall camp beginning this week, Jim Donnan discusses the most high-profile storylines that will determine the trajectory of this team. Who will emerge to become a key playmaker for the Bulldogs? How will Georgia's new cast of assistant coaches perform in their first season at UGA? The guys discuss that and answer questions from the YouTube and Facebook audiences.

