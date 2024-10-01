PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
football

WATCH: CJ Allen and Cash Jones

Patrick Garbin • UGASports
Team & Research Writer
@PatrickGarbin

CJ ALLEN

0:00 – What is important for the players know about rivalries?

0:38 – What have conversations been like on defense after the Alabama game?

1:11 – Have you ever encountered a player like Jaylen Milroe and is it good prep for Auburn?

1:53 – What are the keys in defending Payton Thorne?

2:21 – Talk about Jarquez Hunter

2:38 – How important is it to the defense getting Mykel Williams back?

2:59 – What are the challenges of having eyes on the right place as a middle linebacker?

3:27 – What has been the energy been this week in practice?

3:47 – What stands out on Georgia’s cornerbacks this season?

4:18 – What have you seen from Chris Cole and Justin Williams this season as freshmen?

4:52 – What stands out to you about Cash Jones in practice?

5:11 – What stands out on Auburn’s offense this season?

5:33 – Does it help the way you shut Alabama down most of second half help you move forward?

6:14 – What do you all need to fix on the tackling?

On knowing the significance of rivalry games...

"It just means more considering the history of the game. Some of the coaches have even played at Auburn, like this year my coach T-Rob [Travaris Robinson]. And guys have played in the game before me. But it's just another game. It's another game where we go out there and do what we are supposed to do."

On what advice he gives to the freshman...

"I tell guys just to keep working because you never know when your number is about to get called. You might be one injury away, or one player away, so you never know when your number is up. Like I said, it's a long season and we all of our guys no matter what. I also tell them just to have fun and be able to learn. It's a learning process and you can never stop learning."

On conversations within the defense coming off Alabama...

"We definitely look at the film and see what we did wrong. But it also just comes down to just being correct and just executing the call. Obviously, we never plan on giving up points, but we just go over what we did wrong. The conversations don't change because the standard is still the standard to give up no points."

CASH JONES

0:00 – What have you noticed about Auburn’s front seven?

0:21 – What last Saturday’s the craziest game you have been a part of?

0:54 – What have you seen how Georgia’s defense has been in practice this week?

1:36 – How important is for players to know about rivalries?

2:31 – What does it mean to you to hear from Coach Smart what you mean to the team?

2:57 – What do you see from Nate Frazier this season?

3:28 – What does it say that you have earned snaps as a walk-on in meaningful games?

4:14 – How much is the slow starts talked about among the players?

On what he’s seen from Auburn’s front seven…

“They’re big, they’re fast, they’re physical. I know their record doesn’t show it, but they’re really good. I know coach Bobo and coach Smart are going to put us in the best situation possible to win.”

On playing against Alabama…

“Bama versus Georgia is definitely a big game, especially in the regular season this early in the year. I had fun. I know we had a slow start, but when we went through our corrections and what we needed to fix, now we’re starting to focus on Auburn.”

On what he’s seen from the defense’s preparation for Auburn…

“They’re definitely not very happy with how the first quarter, first half went. But they’re definitely more focused on Auburn and how they’re game plan works, just because it’s the next game and we already did our corrections for Bama.”

