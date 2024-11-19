WATCH: Chaz Chambliss and Brett Thorson

Chaz Chambliss
0:00 – Playing fullback
0:36 – What has been clicking for you getting all these sacks lately?
1:07 – How big is it getting Smael Mondon back on defense?
1:42 – How gratifying is it to get those personal accomplishments when you are doing the correct things?
2:24 – Why do you think you are doing better statistically these last few games?
2:57 – What did you get from Brett Thorson’s keys from tackling speech?
3:34 – What does it say about this class to have this home dominance?
On Smael Mondon Jr.’s impact on defense...
"He's one of the veterans on this team. He's been there through all of our years leading up to here, and he's been our linebacker ever since. Obviously, it's a personal thing with him being out there with me because we came in together. But it's just a great addition, just trying to work him up in reps and trying to get him out there full time."
On what's been working for him the last few weeks...
"I've just been doing what I've been doing. In our defense, you can't be selfish in our defense. When plays come to you, they come to you. When you go out there and try and force plays, that's when you don't have people trusting you on your own defense. It's just being in the right gap at the right time."
On how he evaluated playing fullback...
"I've only gotten a couple walk plays during the week. I try to focus on defense, but I mean, it worked exactly how we walked it out. I'm kind of surprised that it did. Obviously, I've never been on the offensive side of the ball here, and it just worked out perfectly."
Brett Thorson
0:00 – His tackle in Tennessee game
1:07 – Do you have a rebuttal for being named SEC Special Teams player because of the tackle?
1:33 – What has led to players not returning punts on you and Georgia?
2:26 – Whose idea was the video on you talking to the team and your thoughts as a personality?
3:22 – What message have you got from your teammates after the speech?
3:50 – What does it mean to you being considered as one of the best punters in the nation?
4:48 – Do you plan on going through senior day and/or do you have eligibility left?
5:27 – Where does that tackle rank in your moments at Georgia?
6:25 – Who are you having Thanksgiving dinner with?
On viral video and personality with team...
“I'll give Coach Smart credit. That was his idea. I got told yesterday morning. And at first, I thought, oh, this could come back and bite me in the [butt] if stuff doesn't go our way in the future. But I figured, ‘Yeah, why not?’ The idea was to hopefully get a good laugh and get the team going. And as far as myself, hopefully I just bring a pretty light-hearted, easy-going personality. Not too serious. So, I think the boys find it funny. Whether it's just funny the way I say stuff or funny what I say, they get a good laugh sometimes. So, I think hopefully it worked. The boys definitely got a good laugh out of the video. But, yeah, Coach Smart can have that one."
On what has led to his success with punting…
"I think everything that goes into it, to start with the coaching and the game plan. They give us a good look during the week and come up with a good plan for who we're playing against. Then, you've got to start with a snap. I can't punt the ball if I don't get a good snap. So, I feel like this year, Beau's been exceptional. And then, the protection and the coverage. So, you have Arian and Dom and whoever else has been out there, they've been elite. So, I can't take too much credit because without any of these other pieces that I just mentioned, it can't happen. And it has lasted about two and a half years. So, a lot of people have played into that. A lot of different guys, a lot of different protection, a lot of different looks. So, there's a whole team involved in that. That's not just, I think, a punting thing."
On what happened during tackle...
"Pretty straightforward. Obviously, it was a hold-up look from them. They were trying to get a return. So, the process of the punt was pretty straightforward. We were backed up, I remember. So, I didn't really want to muck around. So, I wanted to get the punt off. And yeah, just saw the ball. Like, I thought it was an okay punt, but we knew he was a really good returner, and he liked to return punts. So, I always knew it was a chance that we'd have punts come back. But it got pretty crowded. He worked his way through some traffic there and popped out one side. And, obviously, saw him, kind of, cut to that side and saw the person coming out. So, pretty much, just after the first person, wanted to make sure it stayed outside of it. And it ended up he kept going outside. So, I just tried staying outside and it ended up where it ended up."