WATCH: Chaz Chambliss and Brett Thorson

Chaz Chambliss

0:00 – Playing fullback 0:36 – What has been clicking for you getting all these sacks lately? 1:07 – How big is it getting Smael Mondon back on defense? 1:42 – How gratifying is it to get those personal accomplishments when you are doing the correct things? 2:24 – Why do you think you are doing better statistically these last few games? 2:57 – What did you get from Brett Thorson’s keys from tackling speech? 3:34 – What does it say about this class to have this home dominance?

On Smael Mondon Jr.’s impact on defense... "He's one of the veterans on this team. He's been there through all of our years leading up to here, and he's been our linebacker ever since. Obviously, it's a personal thing with him being out there with me because we came in together. But it's just a great addition, just trying to work him up in reps and trying to get him out there full time." On what's been working for him the last few weeks... "I've just been doing what I've been doing. In our defense, you can't be selfish in our defense. When plays come to you, they come to you. When you go out there and try and force plays, that's when you don't have people trusting you on your own defense. It's just being in the right gap at the right time." On how he evaluated playing fullback... "I've only gotten a couple walk plays during the week. I try to focus on defense, but I mean, it worked exactly how we walked it out. I'm kind of surprised that it did. Obviously, I've never been on the offensive side of the ball here, and it just worked out perfectly."

Brett Thorson

0:00 – His tackle in Tennessee game 1:07 – Do you have a rebuttal for being named SEC Special Teams player because of the tackle? 1:33 – What has led to players not returning punts on you and Georgia? 2:26 – Whose idea was the video on you talking to the team and your thoughts as a personality? 3:22 – What message have you got from your teammates after the speech? 3:50 – What does it mean to you being considered as one of the best punters in the nation? 4:48 – Do you plan on going through senior day and/or do you have eligibility left? 5:27 – Where does that tackle rank in your moments at Georgia? 6:25 – Who are you having Thanksgiving dinner with?