WATCH: Carson Beck and Malaki Starks

Carson Beck

0:00 – What do you remember most about the game in Austin earlier this season? 0:43 – Talk about the 3 interceptions vs Texas and your improvement since then 1:30 – What is your mentality late in games? 2:29 – Talk about what you said earlier this season when you talked about “unfinished business” 3:30 – Talk about your scrambling and how have you grown throughout the season? 5:02 – What does it do for your confidence when you get a player like Dillon Bell back, as well as what was it like to have Roderick Robinson back? 6:11 – As the quarterback, what role do you play when the receivers drop the ball? Do you get frustrated as well? 7:23 – What makes Cash Jones a key part of the team? 8:36 – What does it mean to play in the SEC Championship? 9:24 – Is there anything you learned from watching the Texas vs Texas A&M game? 10:25 – Oscar Delp getting more involved in the offense 11:07 – How do you remain calm throughout big moments in the game?

On the first Texas matchup… “I think the most memorable moment in that game is when their fans started to throw stuff onto the field. That was one of the crazier moments in a game that I've ever experienced. But, I mean, that environment was a lot of fun to play in, and ultimately coming out with a win in that environment was really good for our team. Obviously, they're a really good team. They have a good defense, a really good offense, and they've been really consistent throughout the season. They pose a good challenge for us, and it's for the SEC. I'm excited, and I know the guys are excited for this opportunity.” On improving performance since the first Texas game… “Yeah, I think if you go back and watch that game. There's just some situations where maybe I was trying to force the ball when I didn't need to, and maybe trying to make plays when they weren't there. I think that's one thing that I've really improved on as we've gotten into this kind of later half of the season is not trying to do too much and just playing within myself and playing within the offense, knowing when to try to make a play and knowing when to just chalk it up and move on to the next one. There's three downs to get a first down for a reason. You don't have to try to get it all in one play. I think I've done a better job at that in the second half of the season.” On performances late in games… “I mean, obviously when you get to the fourth quarter and you're down and you gotta have it, you make it happen. I think in pressure moments and pressure situations, I've been in those my entire life, so it really doesn't feel like pressure. That's what I love to do. When those moments do come, it's either you do it or you don't, and as a team and as an offense, we've really excelled in those moments. You try not to get into those moments, but we have been in those moments this year, and we've been able to execute when we get there.” On the unfinished business of winning the SEC Championship… “This year hasn't been easy. It's been challenging. It's been more difficult than in years past, at least since I've been here. As far as the road to how we got here…It hasn't been all butterflies and rainbows, win every game by 50/40. No, every game has posed a challenge, and we've had to fight consistently week in and week out. Our schedule wasn't easy this year, and we knew that's how it was gonna be. Here we are in this position with everything that we want in front of us, and I know the guys are excited. I'm excited. Even though it hasn't gone exactly how we want it to, we're exactly where we want to be. So, we're just really excited for this opportunity and the rest of the season looking forward.”

Malaki Starks

0:00 – Talk about how level-headed Carson Beck has been in big moments 0:40 – What stood out to you about Texas from watching the Texas vs Texas A&M game? 1:16 – What does it mean to play in the SEC Championship? 1:47 – Ways the team is different from the last time Georgia played Texas? 2:10 – What did you learn from the first matchup about Texas’ receiving group? 2:44 – Any reasons why Georgia’s defense has been so inconsistent this season? 3:31 – How does the defense handle remain composed after giving up a big play? 4:06 – Thoughts on Julian Humphrey entering the transfer pool at this time? 4:36 – How would you describe where this team is now? 5:18 – Talk about the challenges that you have being asked to do so many different things? 6:24 – What have you seen from Ellis Robinson this season? 6:59 – What is the biggest impact that Dan Jackson has on you? 7:52 – How would you assess how the defensive line did against Georgia Tech? 8:19 – What does Roderick Robinson bring to the table?