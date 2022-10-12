WATCH: Broderick Jones and Xavier Truss
Broderick Jones
On the identity of this year's team...
"Physicality. That's always been our M.O. We worked towards it every day to uphold the standard and keep going. I feel like as a team we were connected last year. I feel like this year, more people are taking on bigger roles, so it forces older players to connect with the younger players because you need them to step up at this point in time. Just being able to connect with them and learn more about where they're from, who they are, and learning their why."
On opposing teams wearing down at the end of games...
"I feel like Coach Kirby does a great job of conditioning us throughout the week, so when the game comes, we are always prepared for all four quarters, 60 minutes, or however long it takes. That's always been our mindset from the beginning of the season to this point. We're just trying to keep it going, keep pushing ourselves to the limit every week to the best in-shape team."
On Xavier Truss' growth...
"Tremendous. He played a big role last year. A couple of guys got injured. We played on the same side with (Justin) Shaffer and Jamaree (Salyer) being out some time. We've got a bond just being on the left side. I've seen him grow in his pass-sets and his maturity in everything, and it continues."
Xavier Truss
On the team identity through six games…
“We are excited to get out there every day. I think the complacency is out the window. We have a lot of guys that are hungry to get out on the field and put in work. Again, this week the main point has been to strike and attack. I think that is a big part of our identity.”
On Daijun Edwards…
“Obviously, a very, very talented back. I think it’s great, to see the opportunities that he gets. Having seen him come along the past couple of seasons, especially having the big start to the season this year. It is really awesome to see. As the offensive line, it is our job to make holes for him and to be a part of his success. We have to make holes for him so he can keep doing his thing.”
On what makes the offense so versatility and explosive…
“Just everybody doing their part and understanding the part that they play. I think it also helps, having a lot of talented players all over the field. Especially have the brains that Todd Monken has. Coach Monken up there calling the plays… Stetson (Bennett) the quarterback… Everybody knowing their part and playing their part.”