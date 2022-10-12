On the identity of this year's team...

"Physicality. That's always been our M.O. We worked towards it every day to uphold the standard and keep going. I feel like as a team we were connected last year. I feel like this year, more people are taking on bigger roles, so it forces older players to connect with the younger players because you need them to step up at this point in time. Just being able to connect with them and learn more about where they're from, who they are, and learning their why."

On opposing teams wearing down at the end of games...

"I feel like Coach Kirby does a great job of conditioning us throughout the week, so when the game comes, we are always prepared for all four quarters, 60 minutes, or however long it takes. That's always been our mindset from the beginning of the season to this point. We're just trying to keep it going, keep pushing ourselves to the limit every week to the best in-shape team."

On Xavier Truss' growth...

"Tremendous. He played a big role last year. A couple of guys got injured. We played on the same side with (Justin) Shaffer and Jamaree (Salyer) being out some time. We've got a bond just being on the left side. I've seen him grow in his pass-sets and his maturity in everything, and it continues."