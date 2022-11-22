BRODERICK JONES

0:00 – When did you first know about the Georgia/Georgia Tech rivalry – and who has told you more 0:54 – Where have you grown the most in the last year since becoming a fulltime starter 1:21 – How difficult is it to learn all the different techniques and jobs you must do under Monken 2:11 – Do you ever know what is coming before it is called 3:05 – What stands out on Georgia Tech and the havoc they do on defense 3:48 – How much motivation is there sending the seniors off right being an underclassman 4:36 – Have you thought about leaving early 5:00 – What has been addressed on the red zone issues 5:41 – How much have the seniors meant to you 7:03 - From an OL perspective, what are the problems of the red zone 7:57 – What is it like facing scout team players like Marvin Jones and Jalon Walker in practice 9:03 – What is your confidence now as a player 9:44 – Is there a moment that you realized that you were not as good as you thought you were early on – and now when did the light click on and you realized you can do this 10:53 – What stands out on Christopher Smith’s leadership

On learning about the Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry… “My junior year of high school, watching and seeing how physical that game was and hearing Coach Kirby Smart talk about it in press. He was a part of the team. He has played against them. He has lost to them. He has beat them. It is a big game for him because it is a legacy to him that keeps going. He has played in it and now he gets to coach it. I think that is a big step for him. That takes it to the field to us being able to play for him.” On where he has grown the most as a player… “Probably the run game and being more physical and finishing blocks. In the pass game, being able to strike, keep my head up and not throw my body around as much.” On facing the Georgia Tech defense… “They are just a physical football team. Watching them on film, you can tell they play with a passion. You just have to be able to match their energy and play to the best of your ability. You have to cut out on the mental errors and play football. You don’t want to overthink it too much. When you start overthinking, things are bound to go wrong. You just want to go in and play the best you can, do your job, don’t try to do too much at one time and stick to the game plan.”

0:00 – What does it mean to be named a finalist for the Nagurski Award 0:40 – Is this your last season 0:57 – Tell us about your time at Georgia 1:25 – Who were your mentors when you were a freshman 2:16 – Looking back, how frustrating was it last season around this time dealing with an injury 2:56 – What offensive players do you have good connections with 3:41 – How much is the win record for the Senior Class being mentioned… plus never losing to Tech 4:33 – Tell us about the fights you have got with your teammates 5:18 – What is the process for you over the years in maturing and growing as a leader 6:27 – What is the bond that you and the seniors have and tell us about mentoring the younger ones 7:16 – What does the in-state rivalry with Georgia Tech mean to you 8:24 – What do you say about Monken’s schemes in changing up the offense 9:39 – Is Kirby Smart always intense 10:30 – Which coaches do you hear from the most about this rivalry 11:20 – What do you expect to see when you face Georgia Tech 12:06 – What is your favorite moment since being here (besides winning the Natty)