Brett Thorson

0:00 – The Rugby style of punting (kicking) 1:16 – Wearing the mullet 1:50 – Where have you improved the most in your time at Georgia? 2:41 – What was the recruiting process like for you? 3:35 – How have you seen Peyton Woodring grow throughout the season? 4:27 – How have you acclimated to life in the United States? 5:26 – What restaurants do you like – and does anyone have a good Aussie accent? 6:27 – Having Noah Jones in the room helped you? 7:20 – Playing night games at Georgia 8:12 – Have you been to Outback Steakhouse? 9:08 – Have you asked to run a fake punt and talking to William Mote 10:33 – Relationship with long snapper William Mote 11:21 – Is the Stetson Bennett rivalry still a real thing?

On if he did any rugby-style kicking in high school… “That skill, I guess the traditional punting as we call it, is something we learned in Prokick. That’s what we actually learn to do and convert to when joining the program. The rugby skill is a bit of the one we acquire by playing Australian rules football. So, when we join the program, they teach us to try and throw all those habits out and teach us how to punt traditionally, but it’s an acquired skill that we’ve been kind of doing for 15 years, so you can always pull it out. When you get here, it depends on the team you play for, so some guys like Jackson Russ as Tennessee are doing kind of both. He can roll and do a kind of traditional style punt or an end-over-end as we call it, call it like a drop punt, and mix it, or someone like Flynn Appleby who kicks pretty much as end-over-ends, so it depends on the team you go to. And that also goes into the recruiting of when they go to Prokick the side says, ‘What do you have that fits this type of punter, and then they put their best guys out.’” On where he has improved the most since coming to Georgia… “I think just feeling comfortable. Obviously when we come over here, I’d never been behind a line of scrimmage with protectors. We replicate it in Prokick, but you can’t replicate six foot five, 300-pound O-lineman protecting and moving, and then also guarding guys sprinting full speed at you, so I’d say just getting comfortable behind there and knowing where and how to make myself feel comfortable, so that involves no necessarily just trying to kick a good ball, but it also involves the placement. What I need to do to get that ball where it needs to go.” On his recruitment experience with Prokick… “When you join the program, you kind of just commit to going to America. You have no idea where you’re going to go, so I joined the program just hoping to come to America on a scholarship, and I trained for roughly about six to eight months. It was a bit broken up with Covid. Until Coach Hartley got in contact with the Prokick coaches, and they linked us together. I talked to him about once a week for roughly a month and a half, and then they said, ‘Yeah, the spot’s yours.’ I then kept training until about it was time to come her in January 2022 and kept talking to Coach Hartley and building that relationship. It was mainly him that I talked to and a little bit with Coach Smart here and there.”

Kamari Lassiter

