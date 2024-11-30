WATCH: Brent Key, Haynes King postgame comments

On how he felt about QB Haynes King’s performance tonight…

“He’s a warrior. He’s one of the toughest kids I’ve ever been around in my life. He wills others around him. I’m proud of him. I’m proud of all of them.”

On what you tell your team after a tough loss like that…

“Sucks. Losing stinks. Losing like this. I told them there are no moral victories. I’m proud as heck of them. I’m proud of the seniors and what they’ve done for this program. I’m proud of everyone on that sideline and the work they put in since January, they’ve never wavered. They’ve truly cemented what our vision is of the Tech way.”

On what no moral victories means to him…

“There's so much about college football that is special. There are so many things that as a college football coach you take pride in. Yet the judgment comes when the scoreboard hits zero but the things we do with these kids and to see these kids grow and mature, to see them do what they do in school, socially, and on the football field, they’re special and it hurts. The locker room, I’ve never seen anything like that. What I know about these kids, what I know about this team, what I know about this school, it’s emotional turning into fuel and we use that fuel.”