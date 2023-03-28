WATCH: Arian Smith and Nazir Stackhouse
ARIAN SMITH
0:00 – Can you speak on how players are handling the NIL situation?
0:35 – How much did that touchdown you made against Ohio State?
0:51 – How do you keep the mindset if you have injury after injury?
1:40 – What have you been working on this spring to make yourself better?
1:58 – How far have you come to make yourself better?
2:12 – Are you continuing your track career at Georgia?
2:41 – Are there differences in your routine when you are not running track?
2:59 – What adjustments have been made now that Mike Bobo is in charge?
3:15 – What are your early impressions of the offense?
3:28 – What excites you about the offense?
3:39 – Can you be any better as a team?
3:50 – Discuss CJ Smith
4:18 – What can you tell me about Smoke Bouie?
4:33 – What about the new receivers?
4:40 – What does it mean that Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint coming back?
5:02 – What are his strengths?
5:38 – What are you trying to get better at?
5:54 – Do you feel you'll play a bigger role in 2023?
6:02 – How often do you re-watch your TD catch vs. Ohio State?
6:23 – What goes through your mind when a defensive back falls down?
6:40 – When was the last time a quarterback overthrew you?
7:00 – Do you ever wonder about your career if injury free?
7:09 – Which of the 3 quarterbacks can heave it the furthest?
7:50 – Is this a better wide receiver room now?
8:07 – How much mental toughness do you have due to the injuries?
8:53 – How much rehab do you do?
9:04 – What does Zeed (Haynes) do well?
9:36 – What about Anthony Evans?
9:44 – What about Tyler Williams and what are his strengths?
NAZIR STACKHOUSE
0:00 – What have you seen from the defensive line this spring?
0:50 – How different are things now without Jalen Carter in the middle?
1:30 – How hard is it to add extra skills or duties on the line with people leaving?
2:28 – Do you feel like you have something to prove?
3:26 – What is the biggest change you have seen in Mykel Williams?
4:23 – What is this season’s strength on the Georgia defensive line this season?
4:54 – What are your early impressions of Jordan Hall?
5:20 – Is he a good roommate?
5:48 – How crazy would NFL teams be if they passed on Jalen Carter?
6:40 – What is the most exciting thing you have seen this spring on Georgia’s offense?
7:35 – Is there anyone on Georgia’s offensive line that gives you a hard time in practice?
8:44 – How proud are you of yourself for being able to start every game last season?
9:40 – Is it hard for the new players to understand to be able to wait their turn to be able to play?
10:43 – How do the quarterbacks compare to Stetson Bennett in how they make plays with their feet?
11:29 – Have you taken anything from the New Zealand rugby team?