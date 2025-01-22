Tray Scott looks ahead at the Georgia defensive line

After a season that saw him miss most of the year due to a pair of stress fractures in each leg, Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott expects Jordan Hall to finally be able to shine.

Jordan only played in six games as a sophomore. But after being projected to have a major impact on Georgia’s defensive front, he was never quite able to achieve the success many had predicted for him.

Scott admits Hall was frustrated as he tried to regain the form he flashed as a true freshman and last spring.

“You know, we memorized the definition of ‘hard,’ which is solid, firm, resistant to pressure, not easily bent, broken or pierced,” Scott explained. “Another definition that me and Jordan try to memorize is tough, the ability to withstand adverse conditions. With what he's gone through, I'm just so proud of him because he's got a tough mindset, you know. And it's going to help him down the road, for sure.”

Hall will be one of the few familiar faces back for the Bulldogs on their defensive front.

Gone are Nazir Stackhouse, Warren Brinson, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, and Mykel Williams. The Bulldogs also lost freshman Jamaal Jarrett, who hit the transfer portal and subsequently transferred to Southern Cal, leaving Jordan as one of just a few returnees with mentionable playing time.

Others include Christen Miller and Xzavier McCleod, two players Scott said he’ll be depending on heavily to lead what will be a young position for the Bulldogs this fall.

“You know, so I'm excited about all these guys, though. But the young guys, they get a chance to see what these veterans like (Hall, Miller, and McLeod) how they come to work, and they know hard work works,” Scott said. “The thing I like when we get a chance to talk to some of these guys, they don't make any kind of excuses.”

So, what about the defensive line for 2025?

Scott said he has high expectations for youngsters like Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, Jordan Thomas, Nmamdi Ogboko, Justin Greene, and Nasir Johnson.

He summed up four this way.

“You know, this young group, you know, and I'm excited about the position versatility they bring because they can do a lot of different things,” he said. “You’ve got a good feel for what it may come to, but every day you're still trying to find a way to make potential come to fruition with action. I mean, they have something that's instilled in all of them.”

More help is on the way.

Scott said he’s excited to see what newcomers Elijah Griffin, JJ Hanne, Isaiah Gibson, Darren Ikinnagbon, and the recently reclassified Seven Cloud will bring to the fold.

“We'll see, we'll see,” Scott said of the group. “I'm always encouraged because I always try to find quality guys, you know. It's a new group every year. Even if some guys stay, you always got one or two new ones, and I'm excited about what could be. But we'll see how that is after spring. We'll have a better feel for it.”

Until then, Scott will spend the months leading up to spring practice in March figuring out what he’ll need to do to ensure the group is ready to go come fall.

There will be no excuses either way.

“We have an excuses poem in our D-line room. Excuses are tools of the weak and incompetent, used to build monuments of nothing,” Scott said. “So, that's why they try not to make excuses.”